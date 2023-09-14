With the playoff race in full swing, this is the exact worst moment for the Toronto Blue Jays to run into their bogey team, the Texas Rangers. Alas, the Blue Jays cannot control which team they face, only the way they play. But there's simply something during the Blue Jays' matchup against the Rangers that makes them fold like a house of cards.

On Wednesday night, the Blue Jays fell apart against the Rangers once again, suffering a 10-0 defeat to mark their fifth loss in six tries against them on the season. Outfielder George Springer, however, knows the solution to their Rangers problem. The difficulty lies in the actual implementation of this panacea, as the Blue Jays now need every win they can get if they were to make the 2023 postseason.

“We’re still in a good position. We just need to play better. I think everybody knows that. There’s no real secret,” Springer said, per Associated Press via ESPN.

The worst part about the Blue Jays' loss to the Rangers isn't their actual inability to find any answers against them, although that is pretty bad in and of itself. It's the fact that the Blue Jays and Rangers are direct rivals for a playoff spot; this 10-0 loss knocks the Blue Jays out of the AL Wild Card picture for the time being, as they now trail the Seattle Mariners by one game in win-loss column.

At the very least, the Blue Jays have another chance to redeem themselves against the Rangers in the series finale tomorrow night, as they look to avoid being swept at the worst possible moment. After that, they will be ending their season on a tough note, with their final 15 games coming against fellow AL East teams Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, and New York Yankees.

Hopefully George Springer and company's hard work finally pays off in the form of some much-needed wins to avoid missing out on the postseason.

“I don't think it's for lack of effort. I know that the guys in here are trying. We're doing our best. It may not seem that way because of the result,” Springer added, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.