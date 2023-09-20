The Toronto Blue Jays are on the road to take on the New York Yankees for the second game of a three game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Yankees prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Blue Jays took game one of the series 7-1. In the game, the Blue Jays collected 10 total hits. George Springer, and Bo Bichette had multi-hit games in the win. Both of them hit a home run, and Bichettes was a two-run shot. Alejandro Kirk also went yard in the win. Yusei Kikuchi finished the game with five innings pitched, one run allowed on four hits, and he struck out seven to earn the win. The Blue Jays' bullpen struck out five, and allowed two hits in four innings of work.

The Yankees had six total hits. Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres had two hits each, and Torres collected the only RBI. D.J LeMahieu and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had the other hits for the Yankees in the loss. On the mound, the Yankees started Clarke Schmidt. His final stat line was five innings pitched, four runs allowed and four hits allowed. He suffered his ninth loss of the season in the game.

Kevin Gausman will be the starting pitcher for the Blue Jays. Michael King will get the ball for the Yankees.

Here are the Blue Jays-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Yankees Odds

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+140)

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 75 (-122)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Yankees

TV: SportsNet (Canada), YES Network

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Gausman is one of the best pitchers in the game. He has a 3.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 222 strikeouts in 172 innings pitched. He pitches well at home, and on the road, and he dominated the Yankees. In two starts against the Yankees, Gausman has thrown 14 innings, allowed just eight hits, struck out 21, and he has a 1.29 ERA. The Yankees have fallen to be one of the worst offensive teams in the MLB. If Gausman can continue to pitch well against the Yankees, the Blue Jays will cover the spread.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

King has been pretty good since stepping into the starting rotation. He has enjoyed a successful September, as well. In three starts this month, King has thrown 14 2/3 innings, allowed 15 hits, struck out 21, walked just two, and he has a 1.84 ERA. He has been able to pitch well against the Red Sox, Brewers, and Astros, so he was not pitching against bad teams. King has a lot of success this month, and he has pitched well against the Blue Jays this season. If he can continue to pitch well, and shut down the Blue Jays, the Yankees will cover the spread.

Final Blue Jays-Yankees Prediction & Pick

I am not sure what to expect in this game. Gausman has always been a good, reliable pitcher, and King is having a good year. The only thing that sways me towards the Blue Jays is the fact that King does not go deep into games. I will take the Blue Jays and Kevin Gausman to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Blue Jays-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (+140), Over 7.5 (+100)