Baseball Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero was one proud dad on Monday after witnessing his son, Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., take home the Home Run Derby title.

Vlad Jr. edged Randy Arozarena in the final, hitting 25 home runs against Arozarena's 23. Guerrero Jr.'s best performance came in the first round, though, when he hit 26 HRs to beat Mookie Betts who only had 11. The Blue Jays slugger did face some threat in the second round after barely surviving Julio Rodriguez–who made history in the first round with 41 homers–21-20, but in the end, it was him who became the last man standing.

Following the 24-year-old's win, his father quickly took to Twitter to celebrate the victory and show some love for his kid.

“What a performance! Proud of you son,” Vlad Sr. wrote along with a heart emoji and the hashtag #HRDerby.

Vladimir Guerrero has every reason to be proud, though. Not only did his son win the Home Run Derby for the first time in his career, but with the victory, they also became the first ever father-and-son duo to both win the Derby. Vlad Sr. won it back in 2007 with the then Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, per ESPN Stats & Info.

It's certainly an incredible achievement for the Guerrero's. Hitting home runs just runs through their veins, and that much is clear after Monday's competition. Maybe in next year's Home Run Derby, the father and son could pull off what Adley Rutschman and his dad just did. It will be awesome to see Vlad Sr. pitch to Vlad Jr. in the Derby!