The Toronto Blue Jays are on the road to take on the Baltimore Orioles for the second game of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Blue Jays-Orioles prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Blue Jays won game one of the series 6-3, but it was in extra innings. Vladimir Guerrero Jr had three hits on the night to lead the team and scored a run. Brandon Belt and Dalton Varsho hit home runs in the game. On the mound, the Blue Jays struck out 14 batters as a team. Yusei Kikuchi threw 4 2/3 innings, allowed seven hits, three runs, and struck out six. Tim Mayza got the win in the game while Jordan Romano pitched a perfect 10th inning to notch his 31st save of the season.

Baltimore was led by Adley Rutschman and Jordan Westburg. They had two hits each in the game. Westburg and Austin Hays drove in two runs for the only two RBI in the game. Grayson Rodriguez was the starting pitcher for the Orioles in the game. He finshed with six innings pitched, eight hits allowed, three runs allowed, and he struck out five. Mike Baumann suffered his first loss of the season after allowing three runs to score in the 10th inning.

Kevin Gausman will be on the mound for Toronto. Jack Flaherty will take the ball for Baltimore.

Here are the Blue Jays-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Orioles Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+116)

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-140)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Orioles

TV: SportsNet Canada, MASN

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Gausman is having a very good season for the Blue Jays. He has a 3.24 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 187 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched. He is not having the best month, but he is one of the better pitchers. The Orioles are middle of the pack offensively, so Gausman does have an opportunity to shut them down. If he is on the top of his game in this one, the Orioles are in a lot of trouble.

Gausman has already started two games against Baltimore. One was tough, but the other was very good. With this being the third time he will see the team, the game could go either way. If Gausman can have a repeat performance of his good start, the Blue Jays will be in good position. Gausman will be the key factor in this game, though.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Jack Flaherty struggled with the Cardinals, but has been decent for the Orioles. He is coming off a pretty bad start against the San Diego Padres, but his other two were pretty good. This will also be his third start against the Blue Jays this season. He has one with the Cardinals, and one with the Orioles. Both of those starts were very good. Against Toronto, Flaherty has 11 innings pitched, allowed four hits, one run, and he has struck out 12. Flaherty seems to have the Blue Jays under control this season, and this game should not be much different. As long as Flaherty continues his success, the Orioles will cover the spread.

Final Blue Jays-Orioles Prediction & Pick

This should be a pretty good game. Gausman is one of the better pitchers in the league, but Flaherty has been pitching very well against the Blue Jays. Baltimore is the underdog in this game, so my gut leans towards them. I will take the Orioles to cover the spread.

Orioles +1.5 (-140), Under 8 (-105)