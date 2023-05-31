Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. broke out of a two-week slump on Tuesday with a three-hit game in Toronto’s win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Some advice from his teammate and one of the best hitters in baseball, Bo Bichette, helped the 24-year-old return to form.

Bichette could be seen during the broadcast of Sunday’s Blue Jays game having a conversation with Guerrero in the dugout, with Guerrero listening intently as Bichette mimicked some hitting motions. Bichette talked about the exchange before Guerrero’s three-hit game on Tuesday.

“I felt like he needed to hear some things and I’ve been around him enough to kind of know what happens when he goes south,” Bichette said “A lot of people think that trouble comes from mechanics and at times it does. But you have to get down to the specifics of why. A lot of times, it has to come from what you’re working on in the cage, what your mindset is in the box. And so I just was trying to remind him of what I think he does well when he’s going right.”

While Guerrero’s power numbers have dipped this season, the two-time all-star is still a productive hitter. Guerrero is hitting .291/.355/.466 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs in 52 games.

Bichette on the other hand is leading all of Major League Baseball in hits and leads the American League with a .331 batting average.

Vladimir Gurerro Jr. and Bo Bichette have built a rapport together over the last six years as they rose through the minor league ranks. They now sit atop a Blue Jays lineup that produces one of the best offenses in baseball.