The Toronto Blue Jays have not come to an agreement on a contract extension with star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. With the 2025 season approaching, the Blue Jays will want to get the discussion moving along before the season begins. Guerrero is set to hit free agency at the conclusion of the season if the two sides are unable to reach an agreement.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins told MLB Network that his goal is to keep Guerrero in Toronto.

“We are very excited that he’s here for this year, and Vlad has been incredible for this organization,” Atkins said. “He’s an incredible teammate and person with the best smile in the game and he’s one of the best hitters in the game. Our desire is there. We’re going to work tirelessly to keep him here.”

Guerrero's teammates want to see him stick around as they, as well as fans of the Blue Jays love him.

“Obviously, it’s going to be a big deal for us, as a player and a teammate, keeping him on this team for many more years,” pitcher José Berríos said. “Also, Toronto Blue Jays fans love him. They want him on the team. We’re just still waiting. I know they had conversations. Hopefully, we can end the way we want this, keeping him on the team for many years.”

Whether or not Guerrero is suiting up for the Blue Jays in 2026 remains to be seen, but he hopes to make the 2025 campaign count.

Could the Blue Jays trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr.?

With the Toronto Blue Jays yet to extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr., could they move on from him during the 2025 season?

It is unlikely but not impossible, according to Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer.

“As hard as it is to fathom the Blue Jays trading Guerrero, there is a ticking clock at play right now,” Rymer wrote. “With free agency looming after the coming season, Guerrero has set a February 18 deadline for an extension. That is Tuesday, and anything less than $400 million may not be good enough for the slugger.