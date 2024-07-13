We're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for Saturday's upcoming MLB slate as we head to the American League for our next matchup. The Toronto Blue Jays will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second game of their three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

Blue Jays-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Jose Berrios (RHP) vs. Yilber Diaz (RHP)

Jose Berrios (8-6) with a 3.76 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 87 K, 115.0 IP

Last Start: 7/7 @ SEA (W) – 6.0 IP, 4 ER, 10 K

2024 Road Splits: (2-5) with 4.55 ERA, .258 OBA, 48 K, 57.1 IP

Yilber Diaz (0-0) with a 1.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 5 K, 6.0 IP

Last Start: 7/8 vs. ATL (L) – 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 5 K

2024 Home Splits: (0-0) with a 1.50 ERA, .182 OBA, 5K, 6.0 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Diamondbacks Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +118

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/ 7:10 p.m. PT

TV: MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently sitting in last place in the AL East and they're having to compete within the toughest division in baseball at the moment. After a number of quick losing skids, they've bounced back winning four of their last five contests. During that same stretch, they've outscored opponents 28- 21 and have seen great production from their bats. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is leading his team in all statistical batting categories and while he's having a great year by his own standards, he'd like to see more of it result in wins for his ball club.

Jose Berrios will make the start behind a decent 8-6 record, but he's just 2-5 when it comes to pitching in opposing ballparks. His numbers haven't been nearly as good on the road, but they're confident in his ability to take his start into the later innings and give his team a chance with their bats. He's also much better against left-handed batting, so he'll have to dial in and find his rhythm against this right-hand dominant Arizona lineup. Still, both teams are matched fairly evenly and the Blue Jays are playing hot at the moment, so Jose Berrios gives them a small advantage on the mound.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Arizona Diamondbacks are currently third in the AL West standings and they sit eight games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers. They're right at the .500 mark on the season and they've been able to respond to losing streaks by mounting winning runs in response. They've gone 4-2 in their last six games and are coming into this contest following a series tie against the Braves, so their confidence has to be high in this series against a struggling team.

Yilber Diaz will be making his second start of the season following a great performance in his big league debut. Pitching against the Braves, he was able to pitch into the seventh inning and give their bullpen a chance to win the game. His command through the first few innings was under control and despite his giving up a few runs early, he's been able to force ground balls and give his team a chance. Expect him to have another solid outing in his second game of action for the Diamondbacks.

Final Blue Jays-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Both teams are hoping to mount a winning run during this series and get their record back on track. We have to give the slight pitching edge to the Blue Jays with Jose Berrios and his experience throughout the season, but the Diamondbacks are confident in their new rotational starter with Yilber Diaz putting forth a sensational MLB debut. It'll be interesting to see if he can carry that momentum into this game.

The Blue Jays are swinging the hotter bat at the moment and they've been teeing off on right-handed pitchers, but their own pitching hasn't been stellar and they've been giving up runs in their own right. They hold a 22-26 record on the road, while the Diamondbacks hold a 24-23 record at home.

For our final prediction, we're going to roll with the Arizona Diamondbacks to find this win at home. They've been more consistent throughout the year and even though they're sending a fresh pitcher to the mound, Yilber Diaz seems to be ready for the big leagues. If he can turn in a good first few innings for his team, they should come away with the win.

Final Blue Jays-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks ML (-138)