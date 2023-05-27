Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Minnesota Twins. We are at Target Field, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Blue Jays-Twins prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Blue Jays defeated the Twins 3-1 on Friday. Now, they look to grab another on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Jays started the scoring in the third when Kevin Kiermaier sent a missile to right field with two strikes and two outs for a solo home run to give the Jays a 1-0 advantage. Then, Bo Bichette drove a shot to deep center field for a two-run bomb. It was his 10th of the season and gave Toronto a 3-0 lead. Later, the Twins clapped back in the sixth inning when Kyle Garlick slapped a double to left-center field to put the Twins on the board.

It was 3-1 going into the ninth, and it was time for Jordan Romano to shut the door down. First, he got Carlos Correa to pop out. Romano got Byron Buxton to fly out next. Then, he allowed a single to Willi Castro. But Romano ended things when he got Kyle Farmer to fly out to end the game.

Kevin Gausman tossed 5 1/3 innings while allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out eight and walking five. Conversely, Louie Varland went six innings for the Twins while allowing three earned runs on seven hits.

Chris Bassitt will start for the Jays and comes in with a record of 5-3 with a 3.03 ERA with 52 strikeouts and 23 walks. Significantly, he went 6 1/3 innings while allowing six runs, two earned, on seven hits while striking out four and walking one in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays last week. Pablo Lopez will start for the Twins and come into this outing with a 2-3 record and a 3.90 ERA. Recently, he went six innings while allowing five hits, striking out nine, and walking three in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here are the Blue Jays-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Twins Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+152)

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-184)

Over: 8 (-114)

Under: 8 (-106)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Twins

TV: BSN

Stream: MLB

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Jays won yesterday despite not scoring much. Regardless, they have an explosive offense with many hitters that can produce at any given moment. These weapons can all pop. Significantly, this offense has helped the Blue Jays to a 27-25 record.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .298 with eight home runs, 34 RBIs, and 26 runs. However, he went 0 for 4 yesterday. Whit Merrifield Jr. is hitting .286 with two home runs, 19 RBIs, and 24 runs. Likewise, he went 2 for 4 last night. Matt Chapman is batting .295 with seven home runs, 27 RBIs, and 26 runs. Conversely, he went 0 for 4 yesterday. Bichette is hitting .326 with nine home runs, 31 RBIs, and 31 runs. Furthermore, he went 2 for 4 yesterday. George Springer is batting .250 with seven home runs, 22 RBIs, and 27 runs. Regardless, he went 0 for 4 yesterday. The Jays rank third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, 10th in runs, 15th in home runs, and 12th in slugging percentage.

The Blue Jays will cover the spread if they can score early in this affair. Additionally, Bassitt must toss five innings of quality baseball and keep Toronto in the game.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins are dealing with many injuries. Unfortunately, it has forced them to adapt on the fly. Some of their critical players missing from the lineup include Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco. Somehow, they still lead the AL Central with a record of 26-25.

Carlos Correa is batting .213 with six home runs, 24 RBIs, and 14 runs. Also, he went 1 for 3 yesterday. Byron Buxton is hitting .238 with 10 home runs, 23 RBIs, and 31 runs. Furthermore, he went 0 for 5 in last night’s game. The Twins are having trouble scoring consistently. Sadly, they have scored four orless runs in four of their past five games. The Twins are struggling to get runs on the board and must figure out their issues soon, or trouble will follow.

The Twins will cover the spread if they can get the lead first. Likewise, they cannot give up the long ball as they did yesterday. Lopez must toss a quality start to keep Minnesota in the game.

Final Blue Jays-Twins Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays are trying for a second win in a row. However, the Twins will want to avenge last night’s defeat. Expect the Twins to come out stronger and find a way to geberate some runs. Therefore, the Twins will cover the spread.

Final Blue Jays-Twins Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-184)