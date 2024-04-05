The Toronto Blue Jays will continue their three-game series against the New York Yankees on Saturday in the Bronx. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Blue Jays-Yankees prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
After playing the home opener on Friday, the Yankees hope to keep the pressure on as they host their divisional rivals for the middle game of a three-game tilt. Ultimately, they look to establish even more control of the American League East by beating the Jays at home. But the Blue Jays are not about to give in without a fight. Therefore, let's get ready for a big showdown with an intriguing pitching matchup to beat.
While the Blue Jays have not officially announced a starter as of this writing, Kevin Gausman is likely to start this showdown in the Bronx. Significantly, he only lasted 4 1/3 innings while allowing one earned run and striking out six in a no-decision against the Tampa Bay Rays. But it's important to remember that he was on a strict pitch limit, throwing only 69 pitches. Thus, look for him to go a little deeper in this contest against the Bronx Bombers.
The Yankees will go with Clarke Schmidt, who enters the fray with a 0-0 record and a 5.06 ERA. In his last outing, he pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits while striking out five, in a no-decision against the Houston Astros. Look for Schmidt to try and find the edges of the strike zone and fool Toronto hitters into chasing.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Yankees Odds
Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-188)
Moneyline: +104
New York Yankees: -1.5 (+155)
Moneyline: -122
Over: 8 (-122)
Under: 8 (+100)
How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Yankees
Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT
TV: MLB Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win
It's quite simple. The Blue Jays need to get production out of the top of the lineup. Sadly, they did not do well over the first six games. Before coming to the Bronx for a three-game series with the Yankees, the offense was sputtering. Recently, they sputtered on Wednesday, not scoring a single run. George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Bo Bichette combined for a hapless 0 for 10 at the plate.
Things were not much better the day before when they combined to go 2 for 12. Overall, the Blue Jays combined for two runs across three games against the Astros. What the Jays would like to do is replicate what they did on opening day, when the top three hitters combined to go 4 for 13 at the plate with two home runs and four RBIs. Furthermore, this lineup helped the Jays score nine runs in the fourth game of the season.
The Jays entered the series with the Yankees with a 3-4 record. Ultimately, they combined to average 6.33 runs over the three wins. Compare that to the four losses, where they averaged just a measly 1.25 runs per game. While it is important for Gausman to pitch well and the bullpen to help, they need their lineup to do well.
The Blue Jays will cover the spread if the top three hitters in their lineup can get on base and drive runners home. Then, they need Gausman to go at least five innings and limit the damage the Yankees do.
Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Yankees have done everything they were supposed to in the first few games of this young season. Moreover, they are capitalizing on every opportunity they get at the plate and taking down opposing hitters.
The Yankees swept the Astros over the first three games of the season. Significantly, they did this by averaging 5.25 runs per game while allowing just 2.75 runs per game. When they played the Diamondbacks, they averaged just 3.66 runs over three games while allowing 4.66 runs. Yet, it was still enough to take two of three games.
Gleyber Torres was solid at the top of the lineup during the series against the Diamondbacks, going 4 for 13 with one RBI and one run. Conversely, Juan Soto struggled against the Diamondbacks, going 1 for 12 in the series. But he dominated the Astros, going 9 for 17 with one home run. Hence, expect him to bounce back and be ready for that short porch in right field. Aaron Judge went 3 for 12 against the Diamondbacks, slamming one home run and three RBIs, all in the final game. Look for him to play a big part in this game.
The Yankees will cover the spread if Schmidt can limit his mistakes and toss at least five innings. Then, they need their lineup to remain consistent.
Final Blue Jays-Yankees Prediction & Pick
If you followed this page, we chose the Yankees to take the first game of the series and cover the odds. Overall, the pitching matchup favored the Yanks. But this one clearly goes in Toronto's favor. If Gausman can find the strike zone and limit his pitches, he can easily roll through six innings. Also, consider that this will be a night game, which will benefit him. The Toronto lineup might need to score at least three runs to cover. Subsequently, it might be enough to do it on Saturday in the Bronx.
Final Blue Jays-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays +1.5 (-188)