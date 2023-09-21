The Toronto Blue Jays are going for the sweep over the New York Yankees Thursday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Blue Jays-Yankees prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Blue Jays have won the first two games of this series, and they have only given up two total runs in doing so. Toronto is outscoring the Yankees 13-2 in the two games. The Blue Jays are on a five game win streak, and they have a hold on the second Wild Card spot in the American League. They have the lead over the Texas Rangers, and Seattle Mariners, but only by a game. Toronto ends the season with two series against the Tampa Bay Rays, and one more series against the New York Yankees. It will not be easy for them to keep their spot, but they have to win a majority of these last 10 games.

The Yankees have have now lost three in a row. They are .500 on the season, and there is no chance they make the playoffs. New York is not mathematically eliminated yet, but it will happen soon. They are eight games back in the Wild Card picture, but there are just 10 games remaining. New York has lost Anthony Rizzo, and and Jasson Dominguez, but there is plenty for them to be excited about in the 2024 season.

Jose Berrios will get the ball for the Blue Jays. Gerrit Cole will take the mound for the Yankees.

Here are the Blue Jays-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Yankees Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-184)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+152)

Over: 7 (-114)

Under: 7 (-106)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Yankees

TV: SportsNet (Canada), YES Network

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Berrios is having a good season, and an even better month of September. Berrios has made three starts this month, and he has been able to pitch very well. In those starts, Berrios has thrown 20 innings, allowed just 14 hits, struck out 22, walked three, and he has an 1.80 ERA. The Blue Jays have won all three of those starts. If he can continue the month he has been having, the Blue Jays will cover the spread.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Gerrit Cole is going to have a chance to win another Cy Young award this season. He has a 2.81 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 208 strikeouts in 192 innings pitched this season. Opponents are hitting just .218 off Cole this season. The Blue Jays have had a lot of trouble with Cole this season. Cole has two starts against the Blue Jays this season. In those games, Cole has thrown 11 2/3 innings, allowed 11 hits, struck out 10, and he has not given up a run. I do not expect Cole to have another scoreless outing, but he should go six or seven strong in the game. If he can do that, the Yankees will cover the spread.

Final Blue Jays-Yankees Prediction & Pick

I have a feeling this game will not feature a lot of runs scored. Both pitchers are good, and they are both having excellent months. The Blue Jays have been playing some very good baseball lately, and I think that will continue. With Toronto being the underdogs in this game, I am going to take the Blue Jays to cover the spread.

Final Blue Jays-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays +1.5 (-184), Under 7 (-106)