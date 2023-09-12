On Tuesday, September 12th, we have a great slate of baseball and FanDuel is running a same-game parlay that's paying out over 4-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Tuesday, September 12th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has four player props parlayed together into one same-game parlay. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's same-game promo has to offer.

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds

Bo Bichette 1+ Hits

George Springer 1+ Hit

Max Scherzer 6+ Strikeouts

Marcus Semien 2+ Total Bases

MLB Same Game Parlay Odds: +488

Bo Bichette 1+ Hits

Bo Bichette has been one of the most consistent contributors for the Toronto Blue Jays, and he has been performing well this season. Bo Bichette is a very talented shortstop for the Toronto Blue Jays, and he has been solid all season long. He has a batting average of .310, an on-base percentage of .341, and a slugging percentage of .482. He has also hit 18 home runs and 64 RBIs this season. Bichette has been one of the main factors that the Blue Jays are in the hunt for an American League Wild Card spot.

Bo Bichette has been performing well against right-handed pitchers this season. He has a batting average of .301 against right-handed pitchers and he has also been consistent at home with a .294 batting average. Scherzer is coming off a game where he struggled mightily against the Astros giving up seven runs, three home runs on six hits along with two walks in just three innings of work. With how poorly he is coming into this game on top of having one of the worst bullpens in the majors with a 4.88 ERA, Bo Bichette will have plenty of opportunities to get back on track and get a hit in tonight's game.

George Springer 1+ Hit

George Springs is having himself a very productive year and is coming into this game against Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers in great form. He is currently batting .263 with an on-base percentage of .337, and a slugging percentage of .414. Springer has also hit 19 home runs and 64 RBIs this season.

Throughout this season Springer has had much more success against right-handing pitching than he has against lefties. He is currently slashing a .265 batting average with 15 home runs and 50 RBIs in 469 plate appearances. He also has an exceptional strikeout rate of only 17.7% which means that he makes contact with the baseball which should give ample opportunities to go over this total tonight. Springer also has had a hit in each of his last three games and eight of his last 10.

Max Scherzer 6+ Strikeouts

Max Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young Award winner, and he has been one of the best pitchers in the league this season. He has a record of 12-6 with an ERA of 3.91 and 172 strikeouts. Scherzer is a tough pitcher to face, and he has been a consistent performer for the Rangers.

Max Scherzer has a high strikeout rate. He is averaging 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings this season along with a high swinging strike rate of 13.9%. The Toronto Blue Jays strike out at a high rate and are coming off a game where they struck out 11 times against the Rangers last night. Scherzer also has had solid numbers against the Blue Jays giving up a .234 batting average with a 31% strikeout rate.

Marcus Semien 2+ Total Bases

Marcus Semien is having a great season for the Toronto Blue Jays. He has a batting average of .281, an on-base percentage of .352, and a slugging percentage of .474. He has also hit 24 home runs and 87 RBIs this season. Semien has been a consistent performer for the Rangers, and he has been one of the most important players for the team.

Marcus Semien has been smashing left-handed pitchers this season. He has a batting average of .292 against left-handed pitchers in 189 plate appearances and he also has been much better on the road this season than he has been at home batting .291 with 15 home runs with 46 RBIs. Semien has a very low strikeout rate of just 13.8% and he also has been walking at a high rate all season with a 9.6% walk rate. Also, Semian is coming into this matchup in his best form of the season where he has gone over this total in eight out of his last 10 games and has 13 total bases in just his last two games alone as he takes on the Toronto Blue Jays this evening.