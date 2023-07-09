Bo Nickal made a statement in his UFC debut, knocking out late-replacement Val Woodburn in the first round of the main card opener of UFC 290 on Saturday night.

BO NICKAL HAS HANDS TOO AS GETS THE KNOCKOUT EARLY #UFC290 https://t.co/l4k7CUT4av — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 9, 2023

The fight was originally scheduled to be a middleweight clash between Bo Nickal and Tresean Gore, but Gore was forced to withdraw from the bout due to injury. Woodburn stepped in on short notice, but he was no match for the top prospect Nickal. Nickal and Woodburn were tentative early but Nickal having such a size and reach advantage he was able to land a check right hook that rocked Woodburn. From there Nickal landed a counter when Woodburn tried to fire back which floored him and then finished it up with some ground and pound for his fifth consecutive victory.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Most know Bo Nickal as one of the most dominant collegiate wrestlers of this decade but he showed that he isn't just a wrestler and that he is a mixed martial arts fighter. Ever since he started to train out of American Top Team in Coconut Creek, FL you could see the progression that Nickal has made after each and every fight.

A lot of people still don't give him enough credit for what he's been able to accomplish in such a short amount of time in this sport but he is out to prove those naysayers wrong each and every time he is locked in the octagon. Nickal also announced during his post-fight speech that he is pregnant with his first child with his wife Maddie Holmberg and he vows to be a great father to his child and a great husband to his wife.

It will be interesting to see what the UFC matchmakers will do with their hot prospect for his next fight but no matter who it is the fans will be on the edge of their seats. There are still some great fights to go on this stacked PPV like the two title fights in the co-main and main events, so stay tuned!