Every little thing really is gonna be okay. The highly-anticipated Bob Marley biopic starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as Marley finally has a title and a release date.

During Paramount’s CinemaCon panel, in which they had already announced Chris Hemsworth and Bryan Tyree Henry joining the animated Transformers film, they announced that the Bob Marley biopic would be titled Bob Marley: One Love. The film is currently in production and will be released on January 12, 2024.

While music biopics have become all the rage as of late, 2023 has been relatively quiet on that front. In 2022, there was a variety released from whatever you want to call Baz Luhrmann’s vision in Elvis, to a parody biopic about the world’s greatest parodist “Weird Al” Yankovic, to a more straightforward biopic in I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

Kingsley Ben-Adir was cast as Bob Marley back in February 2022 coming off an amazing performance as Malcolm X in One Night in Miami… and will also appear in Barbie later this year as one of the Ken variants. Prior to those performances, Ben-Adir had main roles in the likes of Vera and Peaky Blinders. He will also appear in Secret Invasion later this later, marking his first appearance in a major franchise project like the MCU.

Lashana Lynch also stars in Bob Marley: One Love as Rita Marley. The rest of the ensemble includes Michael Gandolfini, Nadine Marshall, James Norton, and Anthony Welse all in undisclosed roles. Reinaldo Marcus Green, director of King Richard, is directing the project based on a screenplay from Zach Baylin, Frank E. Flowers, and Terence Winter. Ziggy, Rita, and Cedella Marley are all producers of the film along with Robert Teitel.

Bob Marley: One Love will be released on January 12, 2024.