Nobody, the Bob Odenkirk-led action film, has gotten a sequel update that will reaffirm fans.

In March 2021, Universal released Nobody. The film made over $57.5 million worldwide on a budget of $16 million.

It felt as if a sequel was inevitable. And according to Connie Nielsen, one of the film’s stars, it’s still on.

Speaking to ScreenRant, Nielsen seemed to confirm a Nobody sequel. Additionally, she praised Odenkirk and looks forward to returning to the family dynamics.

“Who doesn’t love Bob? Bob is just so cool and fun and sweet, and he has unbelievable energy. I adore him. That guy is just so great,” Nielsen said. “And then, on top of that, you have this family again. I’m a family person and I love depicting the tensions inside of a family; the natural tensions, but also the sweetness that underlies the love that connects all of these people together. This is a great family. It’s a great story that I look forward to returning to, definitely.”

Connie Nielsen is known for her roles in Gladiator and Wonder Woman. She starred in Nobody as Becca Mansell, Odenkirk’s wife in the film. Coming up, she will return to the Gladiator universe in Ridley Scott’s long-awaited sequel.

Bob Odenkirk is known for his role as Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and its spin-off, Better Call Saul. The role has landed him several Emmy nominations. He was also a writer for Saturday Night Live and the Ben Stiller Show earlier in his career. Some of his film credits include Incredibles 2, The Post, and Little Women.

In Nobody, Odenkirk starred as a suburban man living a modest life. But he is roped back into his life as an assassin, a past completely unbeknownst to his family. He produced and starred in the action film. David Leitch (Bullet Train) also produced the film.