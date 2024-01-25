A new Bob the Builder movie is coming with major Jennifer Lopez and Anthony Ramos twists.

A new Bob the Builder movie is coming from Mattel. Jennifer Lopez and Anthony Ramos are both involved in the new project.

An A-list project

The new Bob the Builder film will put a new twist on the iconic character. Ramos will voice the Roberto (aka the titular Bob) who returns to Puerto Rico for a big job. The official synopsis reads: “When Roberto “Bob” (Ramos) travels to the enchanting Island of Puerto Rico for a major construction job, he takes on issues affecting the island and digs deeper into what it means to build. Bob’s journey will celebrate the vibrant and colorful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people.”

Felipe Vargas will write the film. A director has not yet been determined.

Statements on the film

“We are thrilled to collaborate with our brilliant partners Anthony Ramos, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Alex Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, and Felipe Vargas on Bob the Builder, our first animated theatrical film,” Robbie Brenner, President of Mattel Films. “Pairing Anthony and Felipe’s genius vision for the story with ShadowMachine and Nuyorican’s artisan approach will capture this beloved character in a manner that audiences who grew up with Bob will recognize, and all-new audiences will enjoy.”

The film's star, Ramos, chimed in. “For years, Bob the Builder’s characters have inspired young people around the world,” he said. “I’m proud to partner with Mattel Films, ShadowMachine, Nuyorican Productions, and Felipe Vargas to bring this important message to the big screen, adding elements of life that are inspired by my own. A movie about friends working together, a celebration of a beautiful home they share, and how love can help to conquer any obstacle in your way. Can we fix it? Yes, we can!”

Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions company will produce the Bob the Builder film for Mattel. Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) will star and ShadowMachine, the acclaimed animation studio, will also be involved.

Bob the Builder began in 1999 and ran until 2011. Over 200 episodes were made of the children's show. This new take will introduce the character to a new generation.