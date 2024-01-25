Which Irish counties will Ayo Edebiri shout out in her monologue?

Emmy-winning The Bear star Ayo Edebiri's winning streak continues as she landed herself an SNL hosting gig, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Saturday Night Live's season 49 start was affected by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike last year. This meant that instead of premiering either late September or early October, the season started in the middle of latter. Former castmember Pete Davidson hosted since the cast (and presumably Davidson) fall under a different contract than the actors who were striking.

Last week, Jacob Elordi hosted SNL's first show of the year with Reneé Rapp as the musical guest. Dakota Johnson will follow, returning for her second stint, with Justin Timberlake, himself a five-timer, as the musical guest

Edebiri, fresh off winning awards from the Golden Globes, Critics Choice and Emmy will follow with Jennifer Lopez as the show's musical guest.

This is quite a feat for the honorary people's princess of Ireland to celebrate her first-time wins by being a first-time SNL host. She recently picked up trophies for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy at the Globes, Best Actress in a Comedy Series at the Critics Choice Awards and most recently a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Edibiri's wins for the Golden Globes and Emmys were her first nominations as well. For Critics Choice, she was nominated last year for a different category: Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

She has also been nominated for the 2024 BAFTA Rising Star Award. The other nominees are recently minted SNL host Elordi, Mia McKenna Bruce and Phoebe Dynevor.