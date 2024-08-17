Former NFL player Bobby McCray has officially filed for divorce from ex Khadijah Haqq after 14 years of marriage. The former couple announced their split last year.

McCray and Haqq share three children together — Christian, 13, Celine, 9, and Kapri, 3. The professional athlete also has an older son Bobby III, 20, from a previous relationship.

Haqq announced their split via Instagram in August 2023.

“Now more than ever I have been relying on prayer. Family is so important to me,” Haqq shared via Instagram at the time. “Unfortunately, life has brought me to [a] tremendous transition. After 13 years of marriage, 16 years together and 4 incredible children, I have come to the intensely difficult conclusion that while Bobby and I have a great deal of love for one [another], it’s best we move forward, separately.”

“I share this not because I believe it’s newsworthy ~ But so that we go about our lives with honesty and to begin the journey of coparenting,” she concluded. “I’m so grateful for my incredible support system!”

The couple tied the knot in 2010 but in the divorce filing the reason behind the split is due to “irreconcilable differences.” McCray is requesting physical and joint legal custody of their three kids. The former NFL star has also asked for spousal support, according to TMZ, but has filed to deny her spousal support from him.

Haqq and her twin sister Malika Haqq are known for their roles in Disney’s “Sky High,” “ATL,” and guest starring on The Kardashians and Keeping Up With The Kardashians due their close knit friendship with Khloe Kardashian.

Malika was previously in a relationship with rapper O.T. Genesis, and they share a four-year-old son named Ace. She spoke about her co-parenting relationship with O.T. and how she wants more children in the future on the last season of “The Kardashians.”

As for McCray was in the NFL where he played a defensive end on New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Philadelphia Eagles from 2004-2010.