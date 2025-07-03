Once again, a new photo of WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar has surfaced with his long hair amid his hiatus from the company.

A recent photo has surfaced online of Lesnar at a gym. He looks bigger than ever, as Lesnar is wearing a tight-fitting shirt in the picture.

The most noticeable change to his look is his hair. Lesnar has recently been seen with longer hair than he ever donned in WWE or UFC. It goes past his shoulders, and he looks like a Viking.

Since making his return to WWE in 2021, Lesnar has been sporting a different look. He returned with a ponytail, and he would dress in jeans and cowboy hats for promos.

Will Brock Lesnar ever return to WWE from hiatus?

It is unknown if Lesnar will ever return to WWE. He is currently on an indefinite hiatus. And while no one has completely ruled out a return, there has been no concrete evidence suggesting he will.

His hiatus is due to the WWE star being linked to the Vince McMahon-Janel Grant lawsuit. WWE immediately removed him from their creative plans, and he has not been seen since August 2023.

Lesnar's last match was against Cody Rhodes at the 2023 SummerSlam PLE. He lost in what was the rubber match of their feud. Most expected him to come back in time for the Road to WrestleMania 40.

However, that did not happen. He is usually a part of the Royal Rumble PLE, but he did not come back there. He also missed out on WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Throughout his career, Lesnar is a 10-time world champion. He won the WWE Championship seven times, and he is also a three-time Universal Champion. He has also won two Royal Rumbles, a Money in the Bank ladder match, and the King of the Ring tournament in 2002.

After his return in 2021, Lesnar reignited his longstanding feud with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. During their feud, Lesnar won the WWE Championship, losing it to Reigns at WrestleMania 38. This created the Undisputed WWE Championship that John Cena currently holds.

His last feuds were against Bobby Lashley and Rhodes. The former never got a decisive end, and he lost his feud against Rhodes in 2023.