After weeks of deliberations, rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was found guilty of two counts of transportation for purposes of prostitution and was acquitted of three counts: one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking in his federal trial on July 2. Following the verdict, Baltimore Ravens star Dez Bryant made a controversial remark regarding the star witness, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

Shortly after the verdict was read, CBS Sports reporter Ashley Nicole Moss reacted to the news on X, writing, “My thoughts are with Cassie [Ventura] and her family. as a woman, as a person, her testimony was heartbreaking and i couldn’t imagine how she feels this morning. it’s the very unfortunate reality of women who experience sexual violence — the story is just never enough.”

Bryant reacted, writing, “I respect your opinions heavy but Cassie wasn’t no victim.. not even close.”

Moss disagreed with the Ravens' wide receiver, responding, “She wasn’t a victim? for starters, we saw her beaten on camera …” Moss was referencing the 2016 surveillance footage that showed Combs kicking and dragging her in a Los Angeles hotel.

Bryant, who was previously arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence after an incident with his mother, Angela Bryant, in 2012 received backlash about his comment about Ventura.

“Coming from someone who assaulted his own mom, your opinion on this matter holds little substance,” one X user wrote.

“What about the assault on tape? She was definitely a victim my guy,” another X user responded.

“Jesus f*****g Christ. This kind of misogyny is so dangerous. You have a DAUGHTER! Heaven forbid she falls in love with a man who mentally/emotionally/physically abuses her or traffics her. You gonna tell your daughter she’s NOT a victim and make her feel more unsafe?” another X user reacted before calling him “scum.”

Ventura was a star witness in the six-week trial where she testified that she was physically and sexually abused by Diddy during their 11-year relationship. After the verdict was read, Ventura urged the judge to not release him as she “believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community” she wrote in a letter obtained by NBC per Ventura's attorney Doug Wigdor.

Combs was denied bail after the verdict and will remain behind bars until his sentencing. If convicted, Combs faces up to a maximum of 20 years in prison. Prosecutors are seeking a prison term of 51 to 63 months and the defense is asking for a term of 21 to 27 months, per NBC. His proposed sentencing date is Oct. 3, 2025.