Bill Simmons did not hold back on his latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast. The veteran NBA analyst lit into the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, calling it “an apocalypse” for competitive basketball, AwfulAnnoucing reports. As he and Rob Mahoney discussed the Indiana Pacers’ inability to re-sign Myles Turner, Simmons shifted focus to what he believes is the root of the problem: a CBA that effectively punishes teams for spending to win.

“It’s one of the worst things I can remember in any pro sports league,” Simmons said. “You have good teams sabotaging themselves because they’re afraid of these penalties. I don’t know who asked for this.”

Those penalties include restrictions triggered by crossing the second salary cap apron, which has forced contenders into dramatic decisions. The Milwaukee Bucks, already facing pressure amid rumors about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future, made one of the boldest moves in recent memory. After Brook Lopez left for the Clippers, the Bucks replaced him with Turner. But to make the numbers work, they chose to waive and stretch Damian Lillard’s contract, turning his remaining $62 million into five years of dead cap space.

Simmons called it “one of the most desperate, reckless moves” he’s ever seen. “I hated it,” he added. “I don’t understand it. I think it’s a disaster.”

Boston’s Self-Sabotage Shows System Flaws

While Milwaukee’s moves grabbed headlines, the Boston Celtics may be the clearest example of how flawed the system has become. Just one year removed from winning a title, the Celtics shipped out Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis to save $27.2 million in salary and avoid $180 million in luxury tax. Luke Kornet also departed in free agency, further thinning a once-deep roster.

These weren’t fringe players. They were key contributors on a championship team. Yet Boston, like many others, is restructuring out of fear rather than ambition.

Simmons believes the new CBA does not reward smart front offices or promote parity. Instead, it shackles contenders at the peak of their powers, forcing them to break apart rosters that worked. Giannis now finds himself with Myles Turner as his top co-star. Turner is a reliable defender and rim presence, but he is not a second option on a title team. The Bucks might stay afloat, but the ceiling feels much lower.

Across the league, high-performing teams are collectively losing steam. Bill Simmons saw it coming and he is making it clear: the league's financial framework is broken, and if this offseason is any indicator, the damage is only beginning.