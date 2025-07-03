Kay Adams didn’t just take the mound at Wrigley Field this week. She made it personal. The sports host and proud Chicago native threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Cubs game, dedicating the moment to legendary broadcaster Bob Uecker, per SportingNews. “This one was for Bob Uecker. ❤️,” Adams wrote in reply to the Cubs’ post on X.

This one was for Bob Uecker. ❤️ https://t.co/aYnFAuUq6z — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) July 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Wearing a Henry Rowengartner jersey from the Cubs-themed film Rookie of the Year and a pair of denim jeans, Adams brought both nostalgia and charm to the field. Her pitch may not have wowed scouts, but the crowd embraced the energy and tribute behind it. Social media lit up, not just because of the throw itself, but because fans realized Adams delivered it with her left hand.

“Kay a lefty,” one user commented, while another joked, “Best lefty change up in the business.” While the pitch might join the list of infamous first throws alongside 50 Cent and Taylor Lewan, Adams owned the moment with grace and humor.

Adams' Offseason spotlight, fall momentum

Though Adams is often spotted repping Bengals gear and is known for her NFL fandom, her outfit and Wrigley return sparked curiosity about where her baseball loyalty truly lies. Whether she’s a Cubs devotee or simply embracing her hometown roots, the energy she brought to the park resonated with fans.

The Cubs secured a 5-4 win over the Guardians that night, and now look to complete the series sweep. As for Adams, she continues to expand her reach. After moving from NFL Network to FanDuel TV, she’s expected to be a major presence this fall with football season kicking off on September 4. Between on-air appearances and viral moments like this one, Kay Adams remains a key figure bridging sports and entertainment in fresh, authentic ways.