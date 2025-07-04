Travis Hunter is kicking off his first NFL offseason in style, soaking up sun and ocean views with his high school sweetheart turned wife, Leanna Lenee. The couple, who tied the knot in May, finally took their honeymoon and chose Turks and Caicos for their destination, per SI. Lenee gave fans a peek into the trip with a TikTok video that showed off just how luxurious their experience really was.

Heartwarming: Jaguars superstar rookie WR/CB Travis Hunter and his new wife Leanna Lenee have released their $20K+ honeymoon vlog in Turks and Caicos. There's nothing sweeter than true love 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/aPK85UB1RG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Finally got to take our honeymoon,” she wrote in the caption. And it was well worth the wait. The couple stayed at the Rock House resort, a luxury beachfront property featuring a private deck, infinity pool, and two floors of pure elegance. The suite was so remote that they arrived via golf cart. One clip showed Hunter standing on the deck looking out at the crystal-clear water while Lenee added, “going to enjoy our honeymoon.”

Hunter has not wasted any time enjoying the rewards of his hard work. After being selected No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in April, the 22-year-old signed a four-year, $46.65 million contract. He proposed to Leanna in February 2023, and their relationship has been public since 2022.

Leanna Lenee Embraces the Spotlight

Leanna has been by Hunter’s side since his high school days in Georgia, supporting him through Jackson State and Colorado. She became a standout in her own right during the Heisman Trophy run, where her game-day looks drew attention and sparked conversation. One outfit paired custom Hunter jeans with a crop top, while another corset featured football themes that earned both praise and headlines.

After their May 24 wedding, Hunter purchased a $3.275 million mansion in Jacksonville’s gated Deerwood Country Club. The 8,125-square-foot home features 13 rooms, including five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a pool, tennis court, and four-car garage. This came after surprising Leanna with a $500,000 gift that left her in tears.

Leanna Lenee, a 2022 graduate of Kennesaw State University, regularly shares snippets of their life together, showing followers that the Travis Hunter household is built on love, style, and serious ambition. From Georgia to Turks and Caicos, this couple keeps leveling up.