Bobby Portis, the forward/center for the Bucks, provides a sincere evaluation of Doc Rivers' coaching style upon his midseason appointment as head coach.

Doc Rivers is at the start of his tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks and it appears that the players are a fan of his style. Rivers has built up a reputation as a no-nonsense coach who is a proponent of structure on the teams that he coaches. He also is heralded for coaching the 2007-2008 “Big Three” Boston Celtics team that featured Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and Kevin Garnett who went on to win the NBA Finals in their first season together.

“Things come so fast you need a coach to keep it real with you. He don’t fake the funk. He calls it how he sees it.” Bobby Portis on Doc Rivers’ coaching style 🔥 (via @BallySportWI)pic.twitter.com/3V8BtmHhk6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 12, 2024

“I think it's really needed. Especially the point of season where we're at. We're 53 games and it's 29 games left. I feel like the season just winded down, so fast and things come so fast at you that Kind of need a coach just to keep it real with you on what's going on. You don't fake the funk, he calls it how he sees it and you have to ultimately respect that.

Bobby Portis continued, “I think it makes you better as a player. And I know me as a guy, I've always had coaches that's always been on me. Always pushed me to be the best I can be on the team I'm on. And happy to have Doc as our coach. I think he's done a hell of a job. Obviously, we might have lost some games or whatever it was, and people make a big deal out of it. But I think even in the games we've lost, I think we've trended in the right direction, and that's all you can really ask for right now. And I think we're our team is just continuing to get better and, finding trying to find the rhythm.”

The Bucks have struggled in the first few games under Rivers as they're still dealing with some of the issues that plagued them defensively under former head coach Adrian Griffin. However, Rivers seems to be moving the Milwalkee in the right direction after they dismantled the Hornets 120-84 last Friday. Doc Rivers secured his 1,099th victory, propelling him to the 8th spot on the list of most coaching wins in NBA history.

The Bucks face off against the Nuggets tonight at 8 PM EST.