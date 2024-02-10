Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves have enjoyed an upstart season so far in 2023-24. The Timberwolves are currently at the top of a crowded Western Conference playoff picture, and Edwards has continued producing wild statistical feats and jawdropping highlights on a seemingly nightly basis for his team.

One person who is impressed with what he's seen from Edwards this year is none other than Minnesota franchise legend Kevin Garnett, who recently took to All the Smoke Productions to heap some lofty praise in the former Georgia Bulldog's direction.

“He's like a young '84 [Michael] Jordan,” said Garnett, per All the Smoke Productions on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “…I'm watching how he's coming through the lane. If [Karl-Anthony Towns] wasn't on his team, he would average thirty-something. You hear what I'm saying to you?… He turns the corner, if you ain't there, he throwing you in.”

While he might have gone a bit overboard with his comparison for some people's taste, it's still refreshing to see a former NBA player such as Kevin Garnett heap praise on a young rising star in the modern NBA, rather than try to shortchange the accomplishments of the next generation, as so many former NBA players have been known to do over the years.

In any case, Anthony Edwards and his Timberwolves teammates are next slated to take the floor on Monday evening on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers. That game is slated to tip off at 10:30 PM ET.