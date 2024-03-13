NFL Free Agency surely brings in a lot of gut-wrenching moves. Bobby Wagner has been with the team since 2012 for all but one year. He means a lot to the franchise. This is because he was a member of the Legion of Boom which led the Seattle Seahawks to football immortality. So, his move to Dan Quinn's Washington Commanders along with Pete Carroll's departure ushers in a new era as Mike Macdonald trying to cement himself as the new head honcho.
Bobby Wagner was not as emotional during this NFL Free Agency move. This is largely because he left the Seahawks back in 2022 to join the Los Angeles Rams but that does not mean that he does not have a lot of love left for the franchise he grew with. But, just for finality's sake, he bid farewell to the organization through a post on X.
“Seattle, we’ve done this before. You know what it is. It’s always love. Until we meet again. I’m around,” the former Seahawks linebacker wrote.
The Commanders offered Wagner a one-year deal that amounted to $8.5 million. His new contract guarantees that he will receive $6 million as well which is huge for the veteran. Moreover, he will not be entering unfamiliar territory with the new team. Wagner, Coach Dan Quinn, and Coach Ken Norton Jr. formed a bond with each other back when they were all with the Seahawks.
This is not the first time that he left the Seahawks but it also does not mean that he won't stay in the hearts of fans and the organization.
A look back to Wagner's last Seahawks season
Wagner is aging like a fine wine. He racked in a career-high 183 combined tackles. His assisted tackles are also the highest they have ever been as he notched 87 of them for the season. The Seahawks also still relied on him to take quarterbacks down to stall opposing offenses. This got him 3.5 sacks which is pretty good for his age.
The Commanders are getting themselves a generational talent in Wagner. Hopefully, they use him right after having such a bad defense last season.