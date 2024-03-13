The Washington Commanders are determined to improve after a disappointing 2023-24 season. As a result, the Commanders' defense has gotten a major NFL free agency upgrade in former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Commanders upgrade defense with Bobby Wagner
Washington and Wagner have agreed to a one-year deal, Ari Meirov reports. Wagner's presence should significantly boost the Commanders' defensive unit after his stellar 23-24 campaign.
Wagner played his first 10 seasons in the NFL with the Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl with the franchise in 2014. He was with the team from 2012 to 2021 before he left for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. Wagner later returned to the Seahawks in 2023 and had a tremendous season.
The 33-year-old amassed a career-high 183 total tackles with 96 (fourth in the NFL) being solos. He also had 3.5 sacks on the season. As a result, Wagner earned his ninth Pro Bowl honor. The six-time AP All-Pro LB brings a wealth of experience and skill to a Commanders team desperate for improvement.
Commanders look to take a step forward
Washington finished 2023-24 with a 4-13 record, which placed them at the bottom of the NFC East. The season did go as hoped. However, there are bright spots to look forward to.
In addition to the team's returning personnel, Washington added veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota and former Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler at the start of the NFL free agency period. Both players should greatly support the Commanders' offense, especially with their impending NFL Draft decision.
Washington possesses the second overall pick in the 2024 Draft. It is widely speculated that the Commanders will select a QB with the pick. Caleb Williams, Drake Mayes, and Jayden Daniels are three of the top QB prospects.
The Chicago Bears are rumored to select Williams, so Mayes or Daniels could be Washington's next offensive leader. Regardless of what happens, the Commanders are committed to improving their team toward a better showing in 2024.