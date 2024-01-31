The Hawks might not want to move him.

The NBA Trade Deadline buzz is picking up at a rapid rate. Perhaps the biggest name on the market is Atlanta Hawks guard Dejoutnte Murray, who has been continuously linked to teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers. Another Hawks player whose name is floating around is Bogdan Bogdanovic. However, the latest intel suggests that the Hawks want to keep Bogdanovic in town, per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.

‘Despite the goal of trimming future salary, one player with a sizable contract going forward the Hawks seemingly want to keep past the trade deadline is Bogdan Bogdanovic, according to rival executives and league sources who’ve spoken with HoopsHype.'

With Murray being the center of attention for the Hawks, Bogdanovic is another intriguing player, but Scotto suggests that they don't want to move him.

Bogdanovic an option for some teams despite Hawks noninterest

There are a lot of questions about the Hawks and what they will do at the deadline. Murray is the main guy, but the Minnesota Timberwolves have been mentioned to have an interest in Bogdanovic, as ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel mentioned in his latest trade deadline intel.

“Hawks veteran Bogdan Bogdanovic has drawn attention from the Minnesota Timberwolves in recent weeks, sources said. However, Minnesota's cap situation and Bogdanovic's contract do not line up well. In attempts to upgrade their roster, the Timberwolves have shown a level of willingness to discuss Kyle Anderson's future, seeing as he is in the final year of his contract.”

Bogdanovic has been in Atlanta for four seasons and is averaging 17.1 PPG with a 37 percent mark from three-point land, so he is an appealing option for contending teams. However, as Siegel mentions, the Timberwolves have obstacles making a deal work, and Scotto's report of the Hawks wanting to keep won't help, either. If they do move him, there should be a flurry of suitors interested in the shooting guard.

With each passing day and as things progress closer to February 8, there are more and more rumors flying around. It is only a matter of time before the Hawks engage in a blockbuster deal, whether it is for Murray or not.