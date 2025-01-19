In a thrilling light heavyweight clash at UFC 311, Bogdan Guskov (17-3) showcased his evolving skillset by submitting UFC newcomer Billy Elekana (7-2) via guillotine choke in the second round. The bout, which took place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, marked the first finish of the night and solidified Guskov's position as a rising contender in the 205-pound division.

Guskov, who entered the octagon as a significant favorite, lived up to expectations by weathering an early storm from the debuting Elekana before taking control of the fight. The Russian fighter's victory extends his winning streak to three, following impressive performances against Zac Pauga and Ryan Spann.

Fight Breakdown

The first round saw both fighters feeling each other out, with Elekana showing no signs of octagon jitters despite the short-notice nature of his UFC debut. The Samoan-American fighter, known for his well-rounded skillset, attempted to mix in his grappling early, looking to exploit Guskov's perceived weakness on the ground.

However, Guskov's grappling allowed him to stay safe and reverse position after getting his back taken early in the round. As the round progressed, Guskov was able to get to a dominant position and land significant strikes as the moments started to close on the first round while Elekana's durability was on display while taking some big shots.

The second round saw Guskov come out aggressive, clearly looking to capitalize on the damage inflicted in the first. A crisp right hand stunned Elekana, allowing Guskov to hunt for the finish. Guskov smelled blood in the water and kept pouring on the pressure landing combinations to the head and to the body.

Sensing the opportunity, as Elekana dropped to a knee, Guskov locked in a tight guillotine choke. Despite Elekana's best efforts to escape, the pressure proved too much, and he was forced to tap at the 3:33 mark of the second round.

Implications for the Light Heavyweight Division

This victory not only marks Guskov's third consecutive win in the UFC but also demonstrates his growth as a fighter. Once primarily known for his striking, Guskov's ability to finish the fight via submission signals a new threat to the light heavyweight division. For Elekana, while the loss is undoubtedly disappointing, his willingness to step up on short notice against a surging opponent speaks volumes about his character. At just 29 years old and with a strong pedigree from his time in the PFL, Elekana showed flashes of potential that suggest he could have a bright future in the UFC.

The win likely propels Guskov further up the light heavyweight rankings, potentially setting him up for a top-15 opponent in his next outing. With the division in a state of flux following recent title changes, Guskov's name now enters the conversation as a dark horse in the light heavyweight division.

As the first finish of UFC 311, Guskov and Elekana set the tone for what promises to be an action-packed night of fights. With two title bouts still to come, featuring Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov and the main event clash between Islam Makhachev and Renato Moicano, fans are in for a treat as the evening unfolds.

Guskov's performance serves as a reminder of the ever-evolving nature of mixed martial arts, where fighters must continually improve all aspects of their game to stay competitive at the highest level. As he celebrates this victory, the light heavyweight division has been put on notice: Bogdan Guskov is a force to be reckoned with, armed with both knockout power and now, a dangerous submission game.