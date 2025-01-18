Former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has reacted to the last-minute change in the main card of UFC 311. The first pay-per-view of the year was supposed to be headlined by Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan.

However, what was supposed to be a highly anticipated rematch had to be changed because of Tsarukyan's withdrawal from the bout. Just hours before the official weigh-ins, UFC CEO Dana White announced that Renato Moicano will step in place of Tsarukyan to fight Makhachev. It is worth noting that Moicano was supposed to fight Beneil Dariush in a UFC 311 main-card bout. The latter won’t face a short-notice replacement and was removed from the event entirely.

As the news spread, fans were quick to pass on their judgment on the situation and even poked fun at Tsarukyan for withdrawing from a title shot. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov has labeled it as a normal incident in combat sports. It's safe to say that as he prepares to corner Makhachev this weekend, he understands what Tsarukyan is going through after the disappointing setback.

In a video posted on the UFC's official account on Instagram, the former Lightweight Champion drew parallels between Arman Tsarukyan's pullout to his own withdrawal back in 2017 against Tony Ferguson. Furthermore, Nurmagomedov wished for Tsarukyan's speedy recovery.

“Honestly, this can happen with [to] anybody. If you guys remember 2017 March, it happened with me too. Then I go hospital, make surgery and came back,” said Khabib Nurmagomedov. “I just want to wish him [Tsarukyan] all the best. He's young, he's tough, he can comeback. He will have to survive this situation and come back.”

Nurmagomedov also gave his thoughts on Moicano stepping in on short notice. “Moicano has a lot of experience in the UFC, 10-11 years in the UFC. Four-fight win streak, and he’s in his prime. It’s a good fight,” said Nurmagomedov. “Of course it’s not like Arman and Islam, but it’s still very competitive, and we’re not going to underestimate him.”

Moicano is entering the UFC 311 main event with plenty of momentum. He has won four straight fights, including a brutal finish of Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC Paris back in September last year.