Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has been one of the stories of college football so far this season. The current Heisman Trophy favorite came into Friday night's blockbuster matchup with UNLV on a record rushing pace this season, with 1,248 yards on just 126 carries in six games.

Boise State fans got a scare when Jeanty landed awkwardly on his left elbow in the second quarter and left the game after staying down on the field. However, Jeanty got his arm taped up and quickly returned for the Broncos.

Expand Tweet

Through one half, the UNLV defense has held Jeanty in check, as the superstar running back has just 54 yards on 15 carries. However, Boise State still leads 20-10 at the half in Las Vegas.

Friday night is arguably the biggest game on the schedule for both Boise State and UNLV, and the winner will have an inside track to both the Mountain West Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. Both teams have one loss against a quality power conference team (Boise State against Oregon, UNLV against Syracuse) but have cruised through their schedules otherwise. As a result, they are two of the top candidates to sneak into the expanded playoff.

Jeanty has taken the college football world by storm with his menacing stance and his incredible explosive runs, which have left plenty of defenders in the dust this season. His broken tackle and yards after contact numbers are insane, and he has been the engine for a very good Boise State offense so far this season.

Boise State's schedule is pretty light the rest of the way, and UNLV is really its last big test in the regular season. If the Broncos can hold onto their lead in the second half and get a win, they will have a very good chance to finish 11-1 heading into the conference title game. In order to reach its lofty goals, however, Boise State will need Jeanty at full strength the rest of the way.