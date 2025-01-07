Boise State football running back Ashton Jeanty continued to make history throughout his final season with the Broncos. After losing in the Fiesta Bowl, Jeanty is officially declaring for the NFL Draft, he announced on his personal X account. The Boise State running back made a statement this season ever since Week 1.

He was consistently the top running back in the country. Multiple performances of over 100+ rushing yards and multiple rushing touchdowns in a game were beyond impressive. As a result, Jeanty was a Heisman runner-up, along with Travis Hunter, who won the award.

In the Fiesta Bowl, Jeanty rushed 30 times for 104 yards. Jeanty came close to breaking Barry Sanders's record for most rushing yards in a season. Despite the success, there were criticisms from people across the college football world. They argued that Jeanty never faced a legitimate defense. Boise State is in the Mountain West conference. It's still Division 1 but a mid-major school.

Despite the criticisms, Jeanty continued to make his case. As a result, his work on the ground helped the Broncos secure the No. 3 seed and a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. They squared off against Penn State football and lost, 31-14. It was a mismatch but great for the world to see the Broncos running back remain elite.

Where will Boise State football RB Ashton Jeanty go in the NFL Draft?

Jeanty is a three-down back in the NFL. Despite being 5'10, he's proven that he has the physicality to keep up. After all, he had multiple games of 30+ carries. Defenses knew what the Boise State offensive strategy was going to be. Still, they often had no answer for the Heisman runner-up.

Teams like the Dallas Cowboys could use him. After losing Tony Pollard to the Tennessee Titans, their running back situation has been less than ideal. Although he's a rookie, having him as the primary back can do wonders for the Dallas offensive. It takes the pressure off of other playmakers and gives the team a legitimate three-down guy,

Jeanty's surge into the NFL Draft leaves a void for Boise State football. They won't have another guy like Jeanty for quite some time. The Broncos will remain a top team in the Mountain West under head coach Spencer Danielson. However, this is the next step for possibly a healthy and long career for Jeanty. No matter what, he'll be evaluated at the highest level by many teams.