Boise State football running back Ashton Jeanty lost the Heisman Trophy by a small vote on Saturday to Travis Hunter. Colorado's two-way star won the award for college football's Most Valuable Player, in a surprise to some.

One of those people surprised was Jeanty.

“I really felt like I should've walked away with the award, but kudos to Travis for winning,” Jeanty said after finishing as the runner-up, per the Associated Press. “But yeah, it's simple as that. Work harder, go harder.”

It was the closest margin of victory in 15 years. Hunter finished with 552 votes, while Jeanty posted 309. Dillon Gabriel and Cam Ward rounded out the top four.

Jeanty rushed for 2,497 yards this season and is within striking distance of Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record in college football. Sanders gained 2,628 yards in 1988 for Oklahoma State.

“There's a lot more to come,” Jeanty added. “This isn't the end, this is just the beginning. So I just have to do that much more to get the things that I want.”

Jeanty already won several awards this season for his play, including the Doak Walker Award for the nation's top running back. He is most likely heading to the NFL Draft after the 2024 college football postseason.

Boise State football has unfinished business

The Broncos have a bye in the College Football Playoff this season, which is incredible. Boise State is coming out of the Mountain West, and stole a bye from several other power 4 teams that wanted one. Boise State smashed UNLV to claim the Mountain West title.

Jeanty is undoubtedly the leader of this Boise State football team. He is guaranteed at least one more chance to break Sanders' record. Boise State will face off against the winner of the no. 6 Penn State vs. no. 11 SMU game. It will be a tough matchup for the Broncos, as both the Nittany Lions and Mustangs made their respective conference championships.

Jeanty says he is motivated by not winning the Heisman, but he has been noticed for his hard work. Along with the Doak Walker award, the Boise State football star has the Maxwell Award as college football's top player. The Broncos have won 11 games in a row due to Jeanty's production, as well as the balanced play from the defense.

Boise State football will play either Penn State or SMU on December 31, in a CFP quarterfinal matchup. The Broncos are 12-1 this year, with its only loss to no. 1 CFP seed Oregon.