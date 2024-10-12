Midway through the 2024 college football season, the talk surrounding Ashton Jeanty has been as a Heisman Trophy candidate. Nick Saban, however, sees even more on the horizon for the Boise State running back.

On a segment of “Coach Saban's Film Room,” the former Alabama football coach broke down the key parts of Jeanty's game that he believes make him so dynamic. Saban called Jeanty a “complete player” who could potentially be the first running back selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“[Ashton Jeanty] is a complete player,” Saban said on ESPN. “We didn't even show him as a receiver but he's an excellent receiver. This guy, to me, could be the first guy picked in the draft at his position because he's a complete player.”

Expand Tweet

After five games in the 2024 season, Jeanty has already gone over 1,000 rushing yards with 16 rushing touchdowns on the year. He has gone over 100 yards in every game, including a 127-yard performance against Portland State in Week 4 on just 11 carries.

Following his 186-yard, three-touchdown game against Utah State on Oct. 5, Jeanty became the new favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. Should he do so, he would be the first player in the modern era to win the award from a non-Power Five program.

Ashton Jeanty and Boise State travel to Hawaii in Week 7

Looking to build on their 4-1 record, Ashton Jeanty and Boise State will go on the road for the third time in the 2024 season and travel overseas to face Hawaii on Oct. 12. As expected, the Broncos are sizeable favorites to win what will be the final game of Week 7.

Jeanty figures to be in for another big game after Hawaii ceded 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns to San Diego State running back Marquez Cooper in Week 6. The Rainbow Warriors lost that contest 27-24, dropping their first Mountain West matchup and overall record to 2-3. While he is currently the Heisman favorite, another stellar performance from Jeanty would do wonders for his hopes of winning the award and separating himself from Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter.

Boise State enters the week with a No. 17 ranking in the AP poll and a 1-0 record in the Mountain West. A win over Hawaii would improve Boise State's conference record to 2-0 and potentially tie with UNLV for the lead.

Hawaii has not beaten Boise State since their undefeated season in 2007 in a game they won at home. The two teams have not met since 2020, a game that Boise State won 40-32. Jeanty was not yet a part of the Boise State program at that time, making this his first game against Hawaii.