With each passing week, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has only solidified his case as the best running back in the country. The reigning Mountain West Conference Player of the Year is off to an historic start in 2024, nearly eclipsing his 2023 rushing total in just five games this year as the Broncos are 4-1 and nationally ranked for the first time since 2020.

After watching his star running back deliver another dominant performance in a Week 6 win over Utah State, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson wasn't content to crown Ashton Jeanty just the best running back in the country. Danielson went one step further, and frankly, it's becoming more and more difficult to disagree.

“First off, Ashton Jeanty? Best player in the country. Next question,” Boise State coach Spencer Danielson said after the game, per Max Olson of ESPN.com.

In the 62-30 win, Jeanty carried the ball 13 times for 186 yards and 3 touchdowns. Not too bad for two quarters of work.

Up 49-17 at halftime, the Broncos didn't need to play their Heisman Trophy candidate at all in the 2nd half. It's already the second time this season in which Jeanty didn't log a carry in the 2nd half of the game, so in reality, Jeanty has still only played the equivalent of four games this year. But in Boise, this is by design.

“It's all about the team, and Ashton is the same way,” Danielson said. “We protect him. We're going to be smart with Ashton because of how vital he is to our team, and we need to make sure we get other guys reps in there. Also, at that point, I don't know what his rush yards were, but we know he had enough.”

Boise State is in the driver's seat to end up making an appearance in the newly-expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. Assuming the Broncos win out, including in the Mountain West Championship Game, it's hard to imagine that they wouldn't earn one of the five automatic bids into the field.

Despite sitting out four quarters already this year, Jeanty remains on pace to break Barry Sanders' single season record for rushing yards.

Ashton Jeanty, 2024, first five games: 95 carries, 1,031 yards, 16 touchdowns

Barry Sanders, 1988, first five games: 130 carries, 1,002 yards, 19 touchdowns