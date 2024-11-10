Boise State football gained new leverage in fueling the Ashton Jeanty Heisman hype. The running back's Saturday numbers now include a new rushing milestone.

Jeanty crossed the end zone three times in the narrow 28-21 home victory over Nevada. But the football hat trick gives him this brand new accolade to stay in the Heisman race: Jeanty now has a FBS-leading five games featuring three rushing touchdowns.

Jeanty continues to punish opponents with his blistering running. He blew through three different arm tackles while on his way to this four-yard touchdown run, which became his first of three.

Jeanty ended up settling for shorter treks to the end zone against a feisty Wolf Pack team. He tacked on a one and two-yard scoring run to cap off his night. But this wasn't any ordinary short-yardage night for Jeanty.

He still took 34 handoffs and tallied 209 rushing yards to wear down upset-minded Nevada. Saturday also becomes Jeanty's fourth 200-yard performance this season. He continues to lead the nation with an astonishing 1,525 yards through nine games.

Ashton Jeanty reveals if he's ‘tired' of Boise State's usage of him

Many fans are marveling at Jeanty's season. However, Boise State's extensive and repeated usage of him leaves many wondering just how tired Jeanty is.

Jeanty, though, looked like an athlete who already collected his breath. However, is he feeling the physical toll of his high number of carries and contact? Jeanty answered that burning question after the close win.

“I'm a little beat up but that's the nature of the game,” Jeanty told Fox Sports' Josh Sims after the victory. “It's just another day in the life.”

The Broncos junior wearing down a defense has become a weekly common occurrence. Jeanty has never fallen below 127 rushing yards in a game this season. His season-best mark is 267 rushing yards, which was against Georgia Southern in the season opener. He has set foot inside the end zone at least once in eight of Boise State's nine games.

Now with three regular-season games left, Jeanty is just 475 yards away from hitting 2,000 for the year. Signs point to Jeanty scaling that mark. The next three run defenses Jeanty will face in San Jose State, Wyoming, and Oregon State all rank between No. 70 and 117th in the nation. Jeanty and the 8-1 Broncos will likely continue to add new cases for his Heisman Trophy candidacy.