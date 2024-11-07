The Boise State football team has one of the best players in the entire country in running back Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty is having a historic season so far and he will likely be a Heisman finalist and could potentially take home college football's most prestigious award. He is an incredible player, and his teammate, wide receiver Latrell Caples, thinks that opposing teams are more worried about stopping Jeanty from winning the Heisman than winning the football game.

“We're playing conference teams,” Caples said, according to an article from CBS Sports. “They're trying to let it hang a little bit and stop Ashton from winning the Heisman. All in all, we're trying to win the game, so we're out there winning the game by executing our fundamentals at a higher level than they are.”

Caples doesn't think that teams are trying to win the game if they are putting nine people in the box trying to stop Jeanty. The Broncos have a very good quarterback as well, and he can beat teams with his arm when situations like that arise.

“I mean, they're not trying to win, so I would say so,” Caples said. “You can't win by putting nine people in the box every play.”

Teams have done a better job of slowing down Jeanty in recent weeks as he has had a couple of his more quiet games, but teams aren't finding ways to beat Boise State as their lone loss was early in the season against #1 Oregon.

Ashton Jeanty Heisman odds

With just a few more weeks left in the regular season, it looks like the Heisman race will come down to Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, Dillon Gabriel and Ashton Jeanty. Hunter and Ward currently have the best odds at +185, and Gabriel is behind them with +350 odds. Jeanty is in fourth currently at +500. The next closest after that is Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke at +2000.

No matter what happens, this has been an extremely impressive season for Ashton Jeanty. He currently has 190 carries on the year for 1,525 yards and 20 touchdowns. The Broncos still have four more games left. He could easily rush for over 2,000 yards in the regular season.

Jeanty's elite play also has Boise State in a great spot in terms of making the College Football Playoff. The highest ranked non-power four team gets an automatic bid, and the Broncos came in at #12 in the initial CFP rankings. The next closest non-power four team is Army at #25.

Ashton Jeanty and Boise State will be back in action this weekend against Nevada. The two teams will kick off at 6:00 PM MT on Saturday from Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. The game will be airing on Fox, and the Broncos are currently favored by 24 points.