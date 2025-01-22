ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The margins can't get much closer in this Mountain West matchup when the Boise State Broncos and Colorado State Rams meet. The Broncos have two extra non-conference wins, but the teams both have five wins in the Mountain West, and the Rams are ahead only by playing one less game. The Broncos sit with a 5-3 conference record in fourth place, and the Rams are third with a 5-2 record. It's only early, but Colorado State can put Boise State in a hole with a win. Colorado State won the last matchup in 2024, but Boise State had won three straight before that. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Boise State-Colorado State prediction and pick.

Boise State was one of the country's surprises this season, and it had a 13-3 record entering the first game of 2025 with San Diego State. They lost that game at home as a favorite, which sent them into a tailspin of losing three of five games. Boise State's first four losses of the season came as favorites, which makes their record slightly disappointing and grounds to ask, what if? However, they couldn't pull off the upset in their last two road games as underdogs against Utah State and New Mexico.

Colorado State is similar to Boise State, as its two Mountain West losses were against New Mexico and San Diego State. The difference is that the Rams had some issues before the calendar turned to 2025 but are now figuring them out. In mid-December, they had lost two of three and failed to cover all of them. However, they've won six of eight since then and covered the spread in five.

Here are the Boise State-Colorado State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Boise State-Colorado State Odds

Boise State: +1 (-115)

Moneyline: +100

Colorado State: -1 (-105)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How to Watch Boise State vs. Colorado State

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Broncos' defense shouldn't have much trouble against the Rams, as Colorado State ranks 205th with 74 points per game. Boise State is performing well in scoring defense with 67.1 points allowed, but that has something to do with their slower pace on offense.

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boise State likes to slow the game down, limit their shots, and get by with elite efficiency. They currently rank 51st in the nation with a 47.8% field goal efficiency but rank in the 200s and 300s in field goal and three-point attempts. It's an acceptable strategy against bad defensive teams, but they get into trouble against teams like Colorado State. The Rams rank 80th in field-goal efficiency allowed, with opponents shooting just 41.5% from the field. Boise State may need to increase its shot output if Colorado State isn't allowing them to fall.

Final Boise State-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

Colorado State is top-100 in field goal efficiency, while Boise State ranks 165th in field goal efficiency allowed despite looking good in scoring defense. Boise State's scoring defense results from their slow pace on offense and is not necessarily a factor of good defensive schemes or players. Remember what we said about the Broncos possibly needing to up the pace if the Rams shut them down on defense? If that happens, it means more shots for Colorado State and them perhaps running away with this game.

Final Boise State-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: Colorado State -1 (-105)