UFC Rio: Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot continues on the main card with a fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Montel Jackson in the bantamweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Figueiredo-Jackson prediction and pick.

Deiveson Figueiredo (24-5-1) enters on a two-fight losing streak, suffering a knee injury TKO loss to Cory Sandhagen in May 2025 and a unanimous decision defeat to Petr Yan in November 2024 after winning three straight bantamweight fights. The former flyweight champion looks to bounce back in front of his home crowd as he comes into his fight this weekend against Montel Jackson.

Montel Jackson (15-2) enters on a six-fight winning streak, including recent decision victories over Daniel Marcos and knockout wins over Da'Mon Blackshear and Rani Yahya, establishing himself as a rising bantamweight contender. The 33-year-old American has recorded knockdowns in seven consecutive UFC bouts as he comes into his fight this weekend against Deiveson Figueiredo.

Here are the UFC Rio Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Rio odds: Deiveson Figueiredo-Montel Jackson odds

Deiveson Figueiredo: +235

Montel Jackson: -290

Over 2.5 rounds: -195

Under 2.5 rounds: +150

Why Deiveson Figueiredo will win

Last Fight: (L) Cory Sandhagen – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 18 (9 KO/TKO/9 SUB)

Figueiredo's experience at the highest levels of competition gives him a significant edge over Jackson, having faced elite opposition in both flyweight and bantamweight title fights. His proven ability to perform under intense pressure, especially in championship rounds, provides him with the composure needed to handle Jackson's explosive early offense.

The former flyweight champion's grappling credentials and submission threats create constant danger for Jackson, who has shown vulnerability to ground attacks in previous fights. Figueiredo's scrambling ability and transitions from striking to grappling exchanges could neutralize Jackson's boxing-heavy approach and force uncomfortable positions.

Fighting in front of his home Brazilian crowd at UFC Rio provides Figueiredo with an emotional boost that has historically elevated his performance in big moments. His refined striking combinations and body work, developed through years of elite competition, should allow him to match Jackson's power while offering superior technical variety.

If Figueiredo can weather Jackson's early storm and drag the fight into deeper waters, his championship-level conditioning and fight IQ become decisive factors. Expect Figueiredo to utilize his veteran savvy and complete skill set to secure a submission victory or decision, bouncing back from recent setbacks at UFC Rio on Saturday.

Why Montel Jackson will win

Last Fight: (W) Daniel Marcos – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 9 (8 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Jackson's current six-fight winning streak demonstrates his peak form and confidence, while Figueiredo enters on a two-fight skid with questions about his durability and chin after recent knockout losses. Jackson's explosive boxing and knockout power in recent fights suggest he can capitalize on any defensive lapses from the aging former champion.

The American's youth and physical advantages become more pronounced as Figueiredo shows signs of wear from years of wars at flyweight and bantamweight. Jackson's ability to score knockdowns in seven consecutive UFC bouts indicates his timing and power are at their sharpest, potentially overwhelming Figueiredo's declining reflexes.

Jackson's wrestling background provides a solid foundation to defend Figueiredo's takedown attempts while keeping the fight standing where his boxing shines brightest. His cardio and work rate have improved dramatically during his winning streak, allowing him to maintain pressure through all three rounds.

If Jackson can avoid early submission attempts and establish his striking rhythm, his combination of speed, power, and relentless pace should break down Figueiredo's defenses. Expect Jackson to score a knockout or dominant decision victory, continuing his rise toward title contention while ending Figueiredo's hopes of championship glory at UFC Rio on Saturday.

Final Deiveson Figueiredo-Montel Jackson prediction & pick

This co-main event represents a crossroads for both fighters, with Jackson looking to break into the bantamweight elite while Figueiredo seeks to salvage his title aspirations after consecutive losses. Jackson's physical advantages are significant, standing five inches taller with a seven-inch reach advantage, which allows him to control distance and dictate striking exchanges.

Jackson's six-fight winning streak demonstrates his peak form and confidence, while Figueiredo enters with questions about his durability after recent knockout losses to elite competition. The American's explosive boxing and proven knockout power in seven consecutive UFC bouts suggest he can capitalize on any defensive lapses from the aging former champion.

However, Figueiredo's championship experience and submission threats create constant danger for Jackson, who must navigate the Brazilian's dangerous ground game while maintaining his striking advantage. Fighting in front of his home crowd provides Figueiredo with emotional fuel, but Jackson's youth and physical advantages become more pronounced as Figueiredo shows signs of wear.

Ultimately, Jackson wins by TKO in round two, using his size, speed, and knockout power to overwhelm Figueiredo's declining reflexes and secure a statement victory that propels him toward title contention while ending the former champion's hopes at UFC Rio.

Final Deiveson Figueiredo-Montel Jackson Prediction & Pick: Montel Jackson (-290), Under 2.5 Rounds (+150)