The Mountain West season comes to an end as Boise State visits San Diego State. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Boise State-San Diego State prediction, pick, and how to watch.
Boise State enters the game sitting at 21-9 on the year, and 12-5 in conference play. that places them tied for second in the Mountain West. They had won five straight games before last time out. Last time on the court, Boise State would host Nevada. They would end up falling 76-66.
Meanwhile, San Diego State comes in at 22-8 on the year, while sitting 11-6 in conference play. This places them a game back of Nevada, Boise State, and UNLV, who are all tied for second in the conference. Last time out, they fell at the hands of UNLV on the road, losing 62-58. This is the second time these two have faced off. In the first game, Boise State came away with a home win, winning 67-66.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Boise State-San Diego State Odds
Boise State: +6.5 (-104)
Moneyline: +240
San Diego State: -6.5 (-118)
Moneyline: -300
Over: 137.5 (-110)
Under: 137.5 (-110)
How to Watch Boise State vs. San Diego State
Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Boise State is ranked 41st in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are sitting 49th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 33rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Boise State is 131st in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 104th in effective field goal percentage. Tyler Degenhart leads the way. He comes in with 16.9 points per game this year, while he is shooting 52.1 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Chibuzo Agbo comes in with 13.8 points per game, while O” Mar Stanley comes in with 13.3 points per game, and he is shooting 56.2 percent from the field. Rounding out the top scorers is Max Rice. Rice comes in with 12.5 points per game this year.
Boise State ranks 121st in the nation in rebounds per game. They are sixth in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage though, while sitting 81st in offensive rebounding percentage. Stanley leads the way here, with 6.4 rebounds per game this year. Degenhart is second on the team, coming in with 5.9 rebounds per game, while Agbo comes in with 5.1 rebounds per game.
Boise State is 47th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 154th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Robbie Anderson III and Tyson Degenhart both have 1.1 steals per game, while Max Rice adds another steal per game. Further, Chibuzo Agbo has 1.1 blocks per game this year.
Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win
San Diego State comes into the game sitting 19th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 57th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency this year, but eighth in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. They are 134th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 188th in the nation in effective field goal position this year. Jaedon LeDee leads the way in points per game this year. He comes in with 20.5 points per game this year while shooting 55.6 percent from the field this year. Joining him in scoring well is Reese Waters and Micah Parrish. Waters comes into the game with 10.7 points per game this year, while Parrish comes in with 9.7 points per game. Further, Darrion Trammell comes in leading the team in assists, with 3.1 per game, while he adds 7.76 points per game.
San Diego State comes into the game 83rd in the nation in total rebounds per game this year. They are 83rd in the nation in offensive rebounding rate, but sit 148th in defensive rebounding rate this year. Jaedon LeDee leads the way in rebounds this year. He comes in with 8.3 rebounds per game this year. Further, 94 of his 241 rebounds come in on the offensive glass this year. Second on the team is Michah Parrish, who comes in with 4.1 rebounds per game.
San Diego State is 36th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 38th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. LaMont Butler leads the way here, and he has 1.6 steals per game this year. Further, Micah Parrish and Jaedon LeDee both have over a steal per game this year.
Final Boise State-San Diego State Prediction & Pick
This is a massive game for both teams. Boise State still has an outside shot of seeding first in the Mountain West, meanwhile, they could drop fifth as well. San Diego State is sitting where they could finish second, or as low as sixth. This was a close game last time out, but San Diego State could not win on the road. Boise State has covered the spread in five of their last six games, while San Diego State has covered three of their last six. It will be a close game, but take the home team in this one.
Final Boise State-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: San Diego State -6.5 (-118)