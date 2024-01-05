Boise State faces San Jose State. Our college basketball odds series includes our Boise State San Jose State prediction, odds, and pick

The Boise State Broncos know that the Mountain West Conference race will be extremely competitive this year. Colorado State, New Mexico, Utah State, and Nevada all figure to be factors in the race. Boise State fully expects to join those teams in the pursuit of a regular-season championship, a good seed for the Mountain West Tournament, and a chance to make the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

If Boise State wants to be in the thick of the Mountain West race in late February and into the first week of March with a chance to win some hardware, it has to win games such as this one. San Jose State is not necessarily an easy team to beat. Tim Miles is a solid coach for SJSU, which was a thorn in the side of a lot of Mountain West teams last season. The game is on the road in Silicon Valley. It’s not a cakewalk. However, San Jose State is 7-7 on the season, clearly not an elite team. Good teams find ways to win these games, avoid problematic losses, and bag road wins which matter when the end of the season arrives.

Here are the Boise State-San Jose State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Boise State-San Jose State Odds

Boise State Broncos: -5.5 (-115)

San Jose State Spartans: +5.5 (-105)

Over: 139.5 (-118)

Under: 139.5 (-104)

How To Watch Boise State vs San Jose State

Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Why Boise State Could Cover the Spread

The San Jose State Spartans are struggling. They are at 7-7, having lost three of their last five games. Moreover, those three losses have come to North Dakota State, Montana, and Wyoming, none of which are especially strong. Montana might be the best team of that bunch, and the Grizzlies are still only 9-5. San Jose State simply has not distinguished itself through the first 14 games of the season. Tim Miles might be a good coach, but he doesn’t appear to have the roster which can elevate the Spartans to a significantly higher level in Mountain West play. Right now, San Jose State is not especially threatening. Boise State, at 9-4, should be able to dictate the way this game is played. The point spread is not that large, giving the Broncos a very good chance of covering the spread.

Why San Jose State Could Cover the Spread

Boise State recently lost to Washington State and has four losses this season. The Broncos have been okay, but not special, not by any measurement. San Jose State picked off a number of Mountain West contenders last season on its home floor. There were times in the past, before Tim Miles came aboard as head coach, that San Jose State was a total tomato can and a punching bag. Those times are over. San Jose State has improved itself to the point that it is not an automatic win in Mountain West Conference competition. Teams have to work hard to beat the Spartans, and if they’re not really locked in, they will lose or at least fail to cover the spread. Do we know that Boise State is truly good enough to cover? No. Not yet.

Final Boise State-San Jose State Prediction & Pick

This is a game to stay away from. Boise State is better, but San Jose State could easily keep it close.

Final Boise State-San Jose State Prediction & Pick: Boise State -5.5