By Reese Nasser

Florida State’s starting quarterback Jordan Travis has made a decision regarding his future at the school.

Via his social media, Travis announced that he would be returning to Florida State in 2023.

In 2023, Jordan Travis will be entering the sixth season of his collegiate career. While he made his collegiate debut in 2018, it has been in recent seasons that he has shown just how good he can be.

During the 2021 season, Travis shared quarterback duties. He finished the year with 1,056 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions. On the ground, he carried the ball 134 times, totaling 530 rushing yards and seven interceptions.

Throughout this season, Jordan Travis has put together the best outing of his collegiate season. He has led Florida State to a 9-3 record and a trip to the Cheeze-It bowl. Travis himself has played well, throwing for 2,796 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. On the ground, he has recorded 367 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

In total, Travis has played in 37 collegiate games. Between Florida State and Louisville, he has totaled 5,541 passing yards, 44 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. On the ground, he has rushed for 1,734 yards and 24 touchdowns on 337 attempts. He has also hauled in one receiving touchdown.

Heading into the 2023 season, Jordan Travis will be entering his sixth season. His return could make Florida State a go-to option for players entering the transfer portal. Travis has the potential to once again put this Florida State team in a position to win games. And if all goes to plan, a potential Heisman trophy may be in his future.