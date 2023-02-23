Fresh off an exhilarating performance at the Super Bowl that lit social media on fire, Rihanna isn’t done yet. The global superstar is now going to perform at the 2023 Oscars on March 12th in Los Angeles, per CNN.

RiRi will sing her latest song “Lift Me Up”, which is one of the hits from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack. It’s also being nominated for best original song at the Oscars. It’s already been a big month for Rihanna, who announced after the Super Bowl that she is pregnant again and is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky. The Barbados native hinted at the pregnancy during her performance:

so you telling me rihanna did whole halftime show alone WHEN SHE PREGNANT ???

pic.twitter.com/OoWtmy0wEX — anonymous mf (@thakelinsaan) February 13, 2023

Honestly, it’s crazy in itself that Rihanna was pregnant during the halftime show after wowing the crowd. Everyone applauded her for the performance. Even for the song “Lift Me Up” on the Black Panther album, director Ryan Coogler revealed back in October that she approached him to collaborate, saying she “marches to the beat of her own drum”:

“I’ll say this, I didn’t get Rihanna to do anything,” he told Entertainment Tonight in October 2022. “I don’t think anybody can get her to do anything, she’s a person who marches to the beat of her own drum. I’m just thankful that she wanted to contribute to this, and I’ll be forever grateful and not just to her, but all the other fantastic musicians that are on the soundtrack.”

“Lift Me Up” is Rihanna’s first single in six years. Clearly, she’s been busy with motherhood and before that happens again, the 35-year-old is making sure to get on that stage as much as possible and give us all a show.