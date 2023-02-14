Hundreds of millions of people watched Sunday’s Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, but it’s safe to assume not all those people turned on their TVs for the two teams. Instead, it’s because of Rihanna and her return to live performance.

That much is clear when looking at the viewership numbers of Super Bowl 57.

A total of 118.7 million people tuned in to watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. Meanwhile, only 113 million actually watched the game between the Chiefs and Eagles.

Rihanna's halftime performance had more viewers than the Super Bowl 😮 (via @FOXSports) pic.twitter.com/Oajp31Q1gN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2023

That is certainly a crazy stat, but it also speaks volumes of how popular Rihanna is. A lot of people have been waiting for her return since her hiatus, and so it shouldn’t really be a surprise why she got such massive reception. She hasn’t released an album since 2016, so imagine the anticipation for her live show.

Rihanna also made quite a powerful statement with her performance, which is probably why a lot more people watched it. RiRi actually took the stage while pregnant, which her reps confirmed after the Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show.

Even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was in awe of Rihanna’s Halftime Show, prompting him to take to Twitter to share his delight.

While Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won Super Bowl 57 against the Eagles, it is actually Rihanna who dominated the event. She has the numbers to back it up.

But hey, props to the Chiefs and Eagles for putting on an incredible sideshow for Rihanna’s concert!