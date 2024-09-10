Eve Hewson, daughter of U2 lead singer Bono, thinks her dad is like Kris Jenner.

During an appearance on the TODAY Show for her new Netflix series The Perfect Couple, Hewson discussed her dad. She was asked what kind of “stage dad” he is, and she praised him for his enthusiasm. But still, he is ready to give her suggestions for what she should do.

“He's such a stage dad,” Hewson said. “I've called him this before, and he loves it, but he's like the male Kris Jenner. He's all about it, just a huge, huge fan. He's like, ‘This is what you've got to do — you've got to call up this person, you've got to do this.' I'm like, ‘Oh my God, calm down.'”

Who is Eve Hewson?

Eve Hewson is the daughter of Bono and Ali Hewson. She comes from a talented family. Her older sister, Jordan, launched a called Speakable. Her young brother, Eli, leads a rock band called Inhaler.

She made her acting debut in 2005, appearing in a movie called Lost and Found. Her breakthrough came in 2015. She had a role in Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies.

A couple of years later, she starred in an adaptation of Robin Hood with Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx. She has since starred in Tesla and Flora and Son.

Coming up, Hewson will star in new movies from Noah Baumbach and Steven Spielberg. She was recently cast in the latter, which is a UFO movie.

Her signature role comes in Bad Sisters for Apple TV+. She stars in the series, which will return for a second season in November 2024, with Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, and Sarah Greene.

She is currently promoting The Perfect Couple. The Netflix series follows the investigation of a death after a lavish wedding. Nicole Kidman and Liev Schriber also star in it.

Who is Bono?

Her father, Bono, is an award-winning singer-songwriter for U2. He is known for his political and religious themes in his work. Songs like “Sunday Bloody Sunday” and “Pride (In the Name of Love)” helped propel the band to new heights.

During his career, Bono and U2 have released 15 studio albums. Their most recent album, Songs of Surrender, tied in with Bono's memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.

To promote the book, Bono embarked on a solo tour. The Stories of Surrender Tour went around the world before concluding with a residency at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. The shows featured performances of U2 songs by Bono, as well as excerpts from the book.

U2 is coming off their first concert residency. U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere was a 40-night residency at the Las Vegas venue. The band was the first artist to perform there. Phish and Dead and Company have since performed at the Sphere. Coming up, the Eagles will do a residency there.

Otherwise, things have been quiet on the U2 front. At some point soon, new music or another tour is bound to happen. They are currently taking a well-deserved break from the spotlight after the Sphere.