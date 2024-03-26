Boothill is an upcoming character in Honkai Star Rail! Check out the Boothill leaked kit, skills, animations, and more!
Boothill is a 5-star Physical character on the Path of The Hunt. Note that the information below was not officially released and is subject to changes. The Robin leaks below may not represent him when he is released in Honkai Star Rail Version 2.2.
Honkai Star Rail Leaks – Boothill Kit and Animations
Watch [HSR – 2.1 BETA] Boothill Animations
Basic ATK – Skullcrush Spurs (Single Target)
- Deals Physical DMG to a single enemy.
Enhanced Basic ATK – Fanning the Hammer (Single Target)
- Deals Physical DMG to a single enemy target. For every stack of Pocket Trickshot, deals an additional hit with Physical DMG to the target. This attack cannot regenerate Energy.
- Fanning the Hammer cannot recover Skill Points, and can only target the enemy currently with Standoff.
Skill – Sizzlin' Tango (Impair)
- Activate Standoff for Boothill and a target enemy, lasting for 2 turn(s). When there are no enemy targets on the field that have Standoff and can be attacked, dispel Standoff.
- When in Standoff, the enemy target is Taunted. Boothill cannot use his Skill and his Basic ATK Skullshatter Horseshoe is enhanced into Fanning the Hammer. When in Standoff, the enemy target / Boothill receives 30% (at Skill Lv. 10) /15% more DMG when attacked by the other unit.
- This Skill cannot regenerate Energy. This turn will not end after using this Skill.
Ultimate – Dust Devil's Sunset Rodeo (Single Target)
- There is a 150% base chance to apply Physical Weakness to a target enemy, lasting for 2 turn(s).
- Deals Physical DMG equal to the target and delays their action. The extent of the delay is equal to 10% of Boothill's Break Effect plus 10%.
Talent – Five Peas in a Pod (Enhance)
- When the target with Standoff is defeated or Weakness Broken, dispels Standoff and Boothill receives 1 stack of Pocket Trickshot, up to 3 stack(s).
- While using Fanning the Hammer, if the enemy is Weakness Broken, deals Break DMG to this target for every stack of Pocket Trickshot on the basis of the target's max Toughness. The max Toughness cannot exceed 1600% of the Toughness reduced by a Basic ATK.
- After winning the battle, Boothill can retain Pocket Advantage for the next battle.
Technique – 3-9x Smile (Enhance)
- After the Technique is used and when using this unit's Skill for the first time in the next battle, there is a 150% base chance to inflict Physical Weakness equal to the Ultimate to the target, lasting for 1 turn(s).
Boothill Kit Leaks – Traces
Point Blank
- When Pocket Trickshot is obtained via the Talent, regenerates 10 Energy. This effect will also be triggered when obtaining Pocket Trickshot stacks that exceed the max.
Above Snakes
- Decreases the DMG this character receives from targets not in Standoff by 30%.
Ghost Load
- Increase this character's CRIT Rate / CRIT DMG. The amount increased is equal to 10% / 50% of Break Effect. CRIT Rate / CRIT DMG can be increased by a max of 30% / 150%.
Boothill Kit Leaks – Eidolons
- Dusty Trail's Lone Star
- At the start of battle, obtain 1 stack of Pocket Trickshot, allowing Boothill to deal DMG that ignores 16% of enemy target's DEF.
- Milestonemonger
- When Pocket Trickshot is obtained via the Talent, regenerates 1 Skill Point(s) and increases Break Effect by 30% for 2 turn(s). This effect will also be triggered when obtaining Pocket Trickshot stacks that exceed the max.
- Marble Orchard's Guard
- Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.
- Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.
- Cold Cuts Chef
- When the enemy target in Standoff is attacked by Boothill, the DMG they receive increases by 12%. When Boothill is attacked by the enemy target in Standoff, the effect of receiving more DMG is reduced by 12% on him.
- Stump Speech
- Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.
- Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.
- Crowbar Hotel's Raccoon
- When dealing Break DMG via the Talent, additionally deals Break DMG to the target equal to 35% of the original DMG multiplier and deals Break DMG to adjacent targets equal to 65% of the original DMG multiplier.
Boothill is expected to go live in Honkai Star Rail Version 2.2, scheduled for May 8, 2024.