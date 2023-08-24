Borussia Dortmund has provided a positive update on the injury status of USMNT star Gio Reyna, confirming that the 20-year-old playmaker is back in training, reported by goal.com. Reyna had been sidelined with fitness issues, forcing him to miss the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

Reyna has had his fair share of injury troubles in the past, which have affected his playing time and development. Last season, he managed to start only four Bundesliga matches for Borussia Dortmund. Additionally, his performances for the USMNT during and after the 2022 World Cup drew some controversy, raising questions about his future in Germany.

However, Dortmund's head coach, Edin Terzic, has provided an optimistic update on Reyna's situation. Terzic stated that the young midfielder has returned to the training pitch and is gradually participating in parts of the training sessions. This development suggests that Reyna's recovery is progressing well, and he could be back in contention for match action soon.

Reyna's presence is crucial for Dortmund, as he has already made 107 appearances for the club, scoring 17 goals. His versatility and creative abilities in the midfield make him an important asset. As he aims to put his recent injury concerns behind him, Reyna will be eager to regain his form and contribute positively on the field.

Dortmund is set to face Bochum in an upcoming fixture, and while Gio Reyna's full return to match fitness may take some time, his return to training is undoubtedly a step in the right direction. Fans will be hoping to see him back on the pitch and making an impact in the near future.