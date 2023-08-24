The impact of Lionel Messi‘s presence at Inter Miami continues to resonate, as two of his teammates, Benjamin Cremaschi and Drake Callender, are set to receive their first call-ups to the USMNT, reported by goal.com. This development follows Inter Miami's recent triumph in the Leagues Cup.

The young talents, Cremaschi and Callender, are expected to be included in the USMNT roster for the upcoming friendly matches against Uzbekistan and Oman. Their potential call-up underscores the rising influence of Messi on his teammates and the broader soccer landscape in the United States.

While Drake Callender's inclusion seems certain, there is an interesting twist surrounding Benjamin Cremaschi's national team choice. The 18-year-old player is a dual-national for both Argentina and the USA, adding an element of uncertainty to his international future. Cremaschi's situation highlights the competition between national teams for talented players with dual citizenship.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Interestingly, Lionel Scaloni, the head coach of the Argentine national team, was recently spotted watching Messi's performances with Inter Miami. This suggests that Argentina might also be keeping an eye on Cremaschi's progress, considering his eligibility for both national teams.

Argentina is gearing up for important FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Bolivia in September. The inclusion of new talents like Cremaschi and Callender could bring fresh energy and dynamics to the USMNT as they prepare for their upcoming friendlies.

As Messi's presence continues to impact not only Inter Miami but also the broader soccer scene in the US, the rise of players like Cremaschi and Callender underscores the growing quality and depth of American soccer talent. The soccer world will be watching closely as these emerging talents potentially make their mark on the international stage.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.