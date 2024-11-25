The Boston College football program has some more drama to head coach Bill O'Brien and former quarterback, Thomas Castellanos. It started earlier in November when Castellanos stepped away from Boston College and hit the transfer portal.

He was benched by O'Brien before the November 16 loss to now No. 13 ranked SMU football. Considering that Castellanos hit the portal midseason, it was the first time something of this sort happened. As a result, people thought that he quit on his teammates.

O'Brien spoke to CBS Sports Network's Andrea Kremer and had some interesting words when describing the benching process of Castellanos.”He brought in Castellanos and told him he's making the second team, and to view it as an opportunity to sit back, learn, improve, work hard, and be ready,” Kremer said O'Brien told her. “Bill O'Brien said (Castellanos) didn't like it and he left the team.



“Kramer then asked (O'Brien), does this typifies the issue with players transferring, and he said, ‘99% of our guys are tough and smart, he was an outlier at BC.”

Boston College on the burner after Bill O'Brien's comments on Thomas Castellanos

O'Brien called Castellanos an ‘outlier', claiming the former quarterback was not tough and smart, according to Kremer. If this is the case, it puts O'Brien and Boston College football in some murky waters. Although some criticism is fair, it's not wise to make claims like those on the record.



Before his benching, Castellanos completed 61.5% of his passes for 1,366 yards with 18 touchdowns to five interceptions. On the ground, he had 93 rushes for 194 yards with a touchdown. His rushing numbers took a severe nosedive after he rushed for 1,113 yards with 13 touchdowns in his first season as the starter in 2023. Although the numbers weren't there, Boston College was an above .500 team when Castellanos hit the portal.

Also, Castellanos helped Boston College have an upset victory over Florida State football early in the season. Despite some success, it's clear that the quarterback and head coach were not a fit for each other. Regardless, the junior quarterback could get another shot as a starting quarterback for a different school.

As Boston College prepares for a bowl game, they'll be without Castellanos and rely on Grayson James to secure their final win of the season. O'Brien's first season could be a step in the right direction if they win their future bowl game. However, his back-and-forth with Castellanos might put a stain on recruits wanting to play for the former Houston Texans head coach.