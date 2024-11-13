Boston College football quarterback Thomas Castellanos is reportedly planning to enter the transfer portal, Pete Nakos of On3 reports. Castellanos was recently benched and now he is set to look for a new program.

Castellanos has endured his share of ups and downs over the past few years. He spent 2022 with UCF before joining Boston College in 2023. The QB ended up throwing for 2,248 yards and 15 touchdowns during his first season at Boston College. He added 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

In 2024, Castellanos has recorded 1,366 passing yards and 18 touchdowns through the air to go along with 194 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Castellanos, who threw an unsightly 14 interceptions in 2023, has done a better job of taking care of the ball this season. The Boston College QB only had five interceptions in 2024.

Still, Boston College football clearly felt a change was necessary. They are 5-4 overall, not a bad record but the team had higher expectations heading into the season. It has been an inconsistent campaign for them.

It will be interesting to see which team Thomas Castellanos ends up joining in the transfer portal. A change may be his best option as he looks to take a step forward in his college football career.

Boston College football preparing for crucial SMU game

As for Boston College, they will start Grayson James at QB against SMU on Saturday. SMU has played well in 2024, so they will present a challenge without question. Nevertheless, upsets occur all of the time in college football so anything can happen. Perhaps James can lead Boston College to a big victory.

Boston College football and SMU will go head-to-head in a highly-anticipated clash on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM EST. James will look to lead them to an upset as Castellanos prepares to enter the transfer portal.