Published December 2, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Boston College football quarterback Phil Jurkovec is clearly thinking about his future, as he made a huge decision to enter the transfer portal with an eye towards the 2024 NFL Draft, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

As reported by Thamel, Jurkovec will enter the portal as a graduate transfer, meaning he will have one more year of eligibility left.

It sounds like he is treating this last year very carefully, as he is seeking “an opportunity to play, develop and lead a program.”

If a chance like that presents itself, Phil Jurkovec believes that it could help boost his stock in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jurkovec, a transfer from Notre Dame, has started 24 games for Boston College football, accumulating 5,405 passing yards during that span.

He’s also proven to be a capable playmaker with his legs, given his career 568 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

2022 was a bit of a tough year for the 6-5, 226-pound signal-caller. He was forced to exit Boston College football’s 13-3 loss to UConn in October with knee and rib injuries.

Injuries have certainly played a role in Jurkovec’s career, as he made just eight starts this year after making just six in 2021 due to a wrist/hand injury.

But he is expected to be fully healed come spring practices, a boon to any teams looking to pick him up through the transfer portal.

Perhaps this will be a turning point in the career of Phil Jurkovec. He will certainly be a name to watch in the coming days, as the transfer portal heats up.